Paysandu confirms arrival of executive and technical coordinator for next season | Paysandu

With the elimination in Series C decreed in advance, Paysandu begins to plan for the next year. According to the president Maurício Ettinger, held this Thursday (4), at Curuzu, the club, within 40 days, must hire a new executive and have a technical coordinator (a former player, which has not yet been defined) .

“We chose to have a football executive next year. No one on our board is paid. He will take care of the processes and all departments related to football. He will help form the squad and we will have a football technical coordinator , paid. He’s already decided he’s going to be a former player, it’s not yet decided whether from here or abroad,” he said.

Despite no longer having a chance of access, Paysandu enters the field this Saturday (6), at 17h, against Criciúma, for the last round of the quadrangular. The match is broadcast bid-by-play through the O Liberal portal. Follow the pre- and post-game on Facebook and YouTube of O Liberal.









