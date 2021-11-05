PDT deputies say they do not accept ‘threat’ from Ciro Gomes







Ciro Gomes Photo: Gabriela Biló / Estadão

Even after the former minister’s decision Ciro Gomes to suspend his pre-candidacy for the Planalto Palace, PDT deputies stated that they will maintain their support for the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which splits the payment of the precatory. The approval of the measure with the vote of 15 pedetistas provoked an internal crisis in the party, with Ciro conditioning him to return to the electoral contest only if the caucus reassess its position.

The request of the president of the party, however, should not be followed by deputy Eduardo Bismarck (PDT-CE). According to the congressman, the bench should remain in favor of the proposal that divides the precatories even with the threat of the former minister not to enter the 2022 dispute. “An agreement was made and the PDT cannot fail to comply with its word. the party, I must continue to follow, I believe that the party will maintain its position because an agreement was reached and our claims are maintained in the text,” he said.

The deputy from Ceará evaluates that the party can be pacified if the party sits down to talk about the matter. “There has to be a dialogue within the Executive with the main leaders. A dialogue that may have been lacking on yesterday’s date,” said Bismarck.

Former party leader and close ally of Ciro, André Figueiredo (CE) stated that he does not believe in the hypothesis that the former minister is no longer a candidate for the succession of Jair Bolsonaro. The deputy defended the vote in favor of the PEC, said that the party built an agreement for the precatories of education and stated that he will try to make this clear to the party’s leadership. “We will fight to show our position,” he declared.

The precatório PEC establishes a limit for the payment of government debts already recognized in court, which led the opposition to christen it the “default PEC”. Among those who could go unpaid are teachers from four states who depend on the Union to transfer resources from Fundef, a former education financing fund. An agreement drawn up by the deputies provides that payments will be made in three stages.

The main criticism of the PEC, however, is the fact that it allows a “dribble” in the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the advance of expenses to inflation. The intention is to make room in the Budget for the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil, with an average payment of R$ 400. The measure, however, provides an “extra space” of R$ 91.6 billion in the Budget, which it would be possible to accommodate both the new Bolsa Família and more resources to expand parliamentary amendments and the Electoral Fund in 2022, the year of general elections.

The proposal was approved in the first round at dawn this Thursday, 4, with 312 votes, a tight margin for the minimum support that a PEC needs to pass – 308 votes. The second round should take place next week.

Like Bismarck, Mario Heringer, from the PDT of Minas, is part of the group of 15 deputies criticized by Ciro. In spite of this, the Minas Gerais native affirmed that he will continue to support the co-religionist’s pre-candidacy and does not believe that he will definitively withdraw from the electoral process.

“I don’t see it with much concern. If all this time he made a speech of hope, beckoned to society as a solution and a solution that I believe, it won’t be such a small reason that will make him retreat from his fight,” he said .

According to Heringer, he can change his mind and vote against the proposal, but it won’t be because of “embarrassment”: “I’m not a subject, but I’m a fan, Ciro Gomes’ card-carrying electoral corporal. no one is squeezing me, and if I am convinced that this is the best position, I will do it without any problem,” he said.

For Congressman Gustavo Fruet (PDT-PR), who was against the text, the repercussion on the votes of the bench is disproportionate. “Is the way it happened? Of course it is, explained the PDT. We still have many problems ahead of us. It is not just one project. There will be many projects ahead, other crises will come,” he said.

The deputy from Paraná assesses that there must be a pacification and demanded that the top of the party meet to discuss the matter and forward a solution: “There will have to be a brake on arrangement now. Everything took a disproportionate size.”

Members of the party and even the president of the party, Carlos Lupi, recognize that there is a crisis in the acronym. “I’m just like a firefighter, putting out a fire,” the PDT leader told Estadão.

The president of the PDT filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which is also signed by Ciro, to suspend the first round vote. The action considers that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), could not change, on the day of the session, the internal regulations of the House to allow deputies who are outside the country to vote.

However, Lupi avoided commenting on whether there will be a closure of the issue against the PEC in the second round. In parliamentary jargon, closing a question means that the party congressman will be punished if he does not obey the subtitle’s orientation. In the first round, this did not happen, but the orientation of the acronym was for the bench to vote in favor of the proposal.

Agreement. As a justification for supporting the text, the PDT deputies affirmed that an agreement was reached between Lira and teachers unions. The change that was incorporated into the PEC determined that teachers receive 40% of the precatório in the next year and 30% in the following two years. According to the initial version, the installment would be for ten years.

“We got the commitment with the precedence of the payment of these court orders, we got the commitment to divide these payments in 40%, 30% and 30%, respectively, in 2022, 2023 and 2024. In addition, we have the commitment to constitutionalize the basic income “, said the leader of the PDT, deputy Wolney Queiroz in the session that approved the text.

PDT parliamentarians who voted for the proposal also complained about the posture of Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE), former secretary of Education of Ceará and former president of the National Education Fund (FNDE) when senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) was education Minister. According to them, Idilvan brokered the agreement between Lira and teachers, but, at the time of voting, he decided to back down and vote against the PEC.

In addition, the petitioners cite other reasons for having voted in favor of the precatory proposal, such as the promise made by Lira to advance the bill that extends until 2026 the exemption on the payroll of the 17 sectors that employ the most, and the support for a bill that constitutionalizes a basic income program, authored by deputy Danilo Cabral (PSB-PE) and reporting by André Figueiredo (PDT-CE).