PDT files a writ of mandamus with the STF to annul the approval of the PEC of Precatórios in the Chamber

SAO PAULO – The Democratic Labor Party (PDT) filed, this Thursday (4), with a writ of mandamus in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to try to annul the act of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies that allowed the possibility of voting remote for parliamentarians on official mission – which in practice contributed to the approval of the Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório (PEC 23/2021) in the first round with a margin of only 4 votes the day before.

The movement had been interpreted in the political sphere as a maneuver by the president of the legislative house, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), given the difficulties of reaching a quorum and obtaining the necessary support for the approval of the matter, considered essential for the feasibility of the Auxílio Brasil – a new income transfer program that President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) is trying to create to replace Bolsa Família – with installments of at least R$ 400.00 by December 2022 to 17 million families.

Lira signed Bureau Act No. 212 to enable the participation of federal deputies present in the delegation sent to COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, in the vote. A week ago, the president of the Chamber of Deputies had determined a face-to-face return to activities, which in practice hampered the progress of the PEC dos Precatórios in plenary and required greater mobilization efforts on the part of the government.

In the petitioned writ of mandamus, the PDT alleges that the movement may have allowed the participation of 20 deputies in the session remotely and asks for an urgent injunction to suspend the processing of the proposal in the Legislative Power and annul the vote in which the text was approved in the first round. The representatives of the acronym also want the said act of the table to be annulled.

“The command that instituted the return of the in-person voting system was changed, which requires the biometrics of parliamentarians, to satisfy personal interests in the formatting of the quorum necessary for the approval of PEC 23/2021. As can be seen, the alteration of the voting procedure was carried out in the middle of the legislative process, published in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Chamber, all with the core of approving PEC 23/2021”, argues the party in the request.

The representatives of the legend evoke violation of the principles of isonomy and impersonality, as the permission to participate from the remote voting system did not extend to cases of parliamentarians on leave for reasons of health, maternity or who are currently traveling of deliberation in plenary.

“The Internal Regiment was overlooked and, as a logical consequence, the principle of legality, as well as the principles of isonomy and impersonality, touchstones of matters that orbit public affairs”, claim the applicants.

“Notably, it is a teratological act, which infringes on a plethora of constitutional and regimental provisions, configuring itself in a veritable block of unconstitutionality”, they maintain.

The request is presented on behalf of Carlos Lupi, president of the PDT, Ciro Gomes, the party’s pre-candidate for the presidency, and federal deputy Paulo Ramos (RJ).

The three allege that Arthur Lira “acted with clear political motivation, and consequent abuse of authority, contrary to the law and the public interest.”

The writ of mandamus was filed a day after the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the first round of the Chamber of Deputies. The PDT bench in the legislative house supported the matter after a regimental maneuver that changed the text and gave priority to payment to the precatoria related to the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef).

Of the 24 members of the pedetista bench, 15 voted in favor of the global agglutinative amendment submitted for consideration by the plenary. The 63% support surpassed the performance of other parties closer to the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), such as PTB, of former deputy Roberto Jefferson.

As a result, Ciro Gomes announced the suspension of his pre-candidacy for the presidency pending a “position reassessment” by the party’s bench.

