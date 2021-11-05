PDT leader reacts to Ciro Gomes’ threats: ‘Politics is not for the weak’

The leader of the PDT in the Chamber, deputy Wolney Queiroz (PE), sent a long message to his bench narrating the negotiation that led the party to support the PEC of Precatório, and reacted to the threat of Ciro Gomes in suspend your candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic if the acronym does not change position in the second round of the PEC vote. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

In a 42-line text, Wolney says that despite the PEC vote and the PDT’s position being widely known for being in the news, he did not receive any contact from Ciro during this period.

“It is important to emphasize one thing: the voting of this PEC 23 (Precatórios) was a predominant subject in the news on all TVs, portals, blogs and newspapers in Brazil. The specialized press already announced that PDT and PSB could vote in favor of the PEC. Despite this, I did not receive a phone call, an e-mail, a message, a message from President Ciro. Nothing. Strictly no guidance,” Wolney wrote.

The congressman said that “politics is not for the weak” and that a majority in favor of the PEC was formed after an internal discussion, with ample debate and considerations. He says that deputy André Figueiredo (PDT-CE), who also dealt with the negotiations, had lunch with the president of the party, Carlos Lupi, “becoming aware of the trend that was approaching”.

Wolney also says that the topic was taken to senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), brother of Ciro, and also to the state governor, Camilo Santana (PT), and that both gave feedback agreeing with the position.

The deputy also uses the message to the bench to say that the position of leader of the party in the Chamber is available. “I reiterate that the post of leader is available to deputies, as well as to the national leadership of the party”, says Wolney.

