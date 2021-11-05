PDT sues STF against PEC of Precatório

The PDT (Democratic Labor Party) called this Thursday (4) the STF (Supreme Federal Court) questioning the constitutionality of the vote that approved the PEC dos Precatórios in the first round.

The central argument is that the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, could not have authorized the vote of parliamentarians who were abroad.

The PT (Workers’ Party), as shown by the CNN Brazil on Wednesday (3), it should also go to the STF, but with another argument: that the approved amendment could not have been changed in the plenary.

PEC of Precatório

The Chamber of Deputies approved, in the first round, at dawn this Thursday (4), the basic text of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório. To be approved, the PEC needs the support of 308 deputies in two rounds of voting, and now it will be voted a second time by parliamentarians. In addition, lawmakers also need to vote on the highlights – any points of change in the base text.

remote voting

In addition to giving in to changes in the final text, to vote on the PEC dos Precatórios on Wednesday, the president of the Chamber edited an act published in the Official Gazette of the House that allowed the remote vote of the proposal to parliamentarians outside Brasília, on an authorized mission .

According to the calculations of the presidency of the House, about 20 deputies were listed as able to vote remotely. The change in the form of voting was also an attempt to increase the quorum, as many lawmakers refused to be in the Federal District after a long holiday – because it is a PEC, approval needs at least 308 votes from the 513 parliamentarians, in two rounds.