‘Peace is over’: condominium residents denounce 6 months of noise – Gerais

The block in front of the condominium became the target of complaints from residents due to the constant noise in the place (photo: Bruno Luis Barros/Special for MS) For at least six months, residents of a condominium in Juiz de Fora, in the city’s Central region, have been fighting a battle against the regulars of a block located in front of the building where they live. The reason for the clash is the frequent noise resulting from the soccer games in the place, among other activities. The Military Police have already been called in a few times, but the imbroglio seems to be far from over.

According to the reports received by the report, cursing, goal celebrations and whistle noises are just some of the types of harassment that invade the apartments and interfere in the quality of life of these residents. According to them, there is no peace within their own homes on many days of the week – especially on Saturdays and Sundays. About 400 people live in the aforementioned condominium.

In the article, the businessman and owner of the establishment located at Rua Severino Meireles, in Bairro Alto dos Passos, reinforced that he works within the law and complies with the hours established in the business license – which would be, at most, until 10 pm.



However, according to 47-year-old housewife Ana Siqueira, the schedule has not been respected. “In the last meeting we had with him [o proprietrio da quadra], it was agreed that the activities there would not go beyond 10 pm, but that is not happening for a few days. After leaving the court, they stay at the bar that is there and, sometimes, there are fights”, says the resident, adding that the frequent noises are interfering with her 12-year-old son’s school routine.

“He has to be in the classroom by 6:30 am. So my son needs to go to bed early, but ends up losing a lot of sleep because he often wakes up startled by the noise in the middle of the night. It’s happened that he and I stayed up until 2:00. This hampers school performance a lot”, explains Ana.

According to the 36-year-old physician, Bruna Costa, the situation was worse before the residents started to complain to the owner. “Previously, they would often play soccer on the court until 11:30 pm, with lots of swearing, loud celebrations and whistle blows,” he says.

“Then, they would go to the bar inside the space and stay there until 12:30 am and sometimes until dawn, around 1:30 am. All this accompanied by loud music and lots of people screaming. When they left there, they were still on the street for a while longer”, recalls Bruna, stressing that, however, the hours of activities at the place are still inappropriate at times and that her 1 year and 4 month old daughter is also being affected.

“Her sleep is completely unregulated. She sleeps late after getting home from school and always wakes up to the noise. The biggest problem at night, when I take her to bed at 9 pm. Later, she wakes up crying and scared”, she explains.

The noises, even late, also disrupt the routine of 68-year-old university professor Carlos Eduardo. “Sometimes I need to prepare the content of a class, or teach remotely, and I can’t concentrate, even with everything closed at home”, reveals the professor. “A lawyer drafted and sent a non-judicial notice to the person in charge of the court, but it didn’t do much good,” he adds.

“The coach at the soccer school there screams a lot. He sometimes uses a kind of drum in training with the aim, I suppose, of giving the kids a rhythm. You see, the noise amplifies and gives an echo here in the building. It seems that the noise is inside the house”, concludes Carlos.

Anderson Lima de S, 41, says there is not much to do. “This kind of thing is hopeless. Any neighbor on the block will complain”, begins the person responsible for the space, contradicting the residents who claim that the activities were not closed at the correct time.

“We already had a meeting inside the condominium and I committed to respect the schedule. The games currently only take place until 10 pm, as provided for in the charter. They [os moradores] have been complaining of noise in the street after this time. I own the court, but I have no responsibility for what people do after they leave. I cant interfere with this. On the street, the competence of the Military Police”, he says.

“I’m not breaking schedule, but there is a tolerance. Sometimes, it happens a little: at most until 10:05 pm or 10:10 pm”, says Anderson, still contesting the intensity of the noise that would be reaching the residents. “An engineer made an acoustic report and assured me that, when measuring the decibis on the premises in the condominium, it would not exceed what is allowed.”

Regarding the bar, the businessman admits that there were problems with an employee who was not respecting the hours. “This professional was dismissed and I replaced another one. On days when there is a Vasco game, people stay inside until 11 pm. However, they remain with all the windows closed to disturb us”, explains Anderson.

According to the protocols established by the City of Juiz de Fora – within the economic recovery program due to the COVID-19 pandemic – bars, restaurants and food courts in general are authorized to operate for up to 1 am.

Despite this, Anderson says he is studying a way to further minimize noise. “I thought about closing the front of the court in front of the condominium. I made some budgets and the cheapest was R$ 25,000. Unfortunately, I don’t have that amount at the moment”, concludes the businessman.