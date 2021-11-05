PEC dos Precatório: Senators demonstrate resistance, and Pacheco does not rule out long process

BRASÍLIA – Despite the approval in the first round of the basic text of the PEC on Precatório in the Chamber, the proposal must face greater resistance among senators. Leaders of the largest parties in the House indicate that there is no consensus in the benches to approve the matter as it stands.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who initially promised to forward the bill directly to the plenary to speed up the processing, now admits the possibility of initially sending it to the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), although he emphasizes that there is “sense of urgency” in the appreciation of the subject.

Precatory: Government leader already has a list of those who voted against and in favor of the PEC and want an unaltered text in the 2nd round

— We have in the Senate a sense of urgency for the solution of the precatoria and the fiscal space that respects the public spending ceiling in order to guarantee the existence of Auxílio Brasil. When I said about the possibility that, if approved by the Chamber, we would take it straight to the plenary, this possibility still exists, but we cannot disregard the possibility of going through the CCJ beforehand.

And complements:

— I see in President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) this willingness and this sense of urgency as well. We will await the final consideration in the Chamber, considering that there are still pending issues there,” Pacheco told reporters.

Understand: The main points of the PEC dos Precatórios, approved by the Chamber

Asked whether the proposal under consideration in the Chamber requires a more delayed evaluation in the Senate, Pacheco said that the sense of urgency he mentioned is not necessarily about the PEC, but rather in relation to “the solution that needs to be given” to the issue of court orders .

He stated that the Senate still needs to evaluate issues of merit to verify “if the PEC is a skilful, intelligent and capable instrument to solve this problem”. He did not rule out the approval of some kind of substitute with alterations to the work done by the deputies.

— This evaluation will eventually be carried out by the CCJ and later by the plenary or directly in the plenary. It is a discussion that will be held with party leaders.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Investors’ distrust increases. In the photo, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The 2017 Law kept the expansion of public spending limited to inflation. With seven years of public deficit, moving this anchor generates distrust in the market. Investors tend to avoid allocating resources in papers and projects in the country with a greater perception of risk Photo: Washington Costa / Ministry of Economy Real depreciates against the dollar: With uncertainty about whether the government will be able to balance the accounts, foreign investors are avoiding Brazil or withdrawing their investments from here. Demand for dollar increases in search of protection, boosting price Photo: Archive Inflation rises: With more public spending, the circulation of money in the economy increases, one of the factors that encourage inflation. In addition, the rise in the dollar directly hits inflation by making imported products or products with prices negotiated abroad, such as food and fuel, more expensive. Photo: Luiza Moraes/Agência O Globo Interest rates rise: With inflation rising, the Central Bank is forced to further raise the benchmark interest rate, which currently stands at 6.25%. This makes credit more expensive for families — from revolving credit cards to home financing — and for companies Photo: Daniel Marenco/ Agência O Globo Economy generates fewer jobs: With inflation eroding income and more expensive credit, consumption drops and companies invest less in new projects to open more jobs Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo

And concludes:

— Even those who disagree with the method established by the PEC know the importance of guaranteeing a social program in Brazil, of complying with the spending ceiling rule, fiscal responsibility. It may be that the PEC is an instrument, but it is a decision that falls to the plenary – reinforced.

Leader of the MDB, the largest party in the House, senator Eduardo Braga (AM) said that the agreement made by the Chamber of Deputies to approve the PEC that postpones the payment of court orders does not reduce the resistance of senators to the proposal.

Strategy: Lira’s ‘shortcuts’ to vote for the PEC dos Precatórios at dawn

The project is considered the most important for the government, as it paves the way for the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid, valid until the end of 2022, and because it changes the spending ceiling, the fiscal rule that limits public spending. The proposal is seen as an electoral showcase for Jair Bolsonaro.

The text approved by the plenary of the Chamber, at dawn on Thursday, in the first round, provides for the payment of court orders due to teachers within three years.

The measure was negotiated between the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and governors of Bahia, Ceará and Pernambuco to attract support from opposition deputies. Still, the PEC was approved with a tight score of 312 votes in favour, just four more than necessary. The MDB advised against the matter.

Braga said that the party is aligned and will maintain a position in the Senate against the proposal. Among the obstacles pointed out by the bench is the change in the calculation of the spending ceiling, which limits the expansion of expenses to inflation and express authorization for the Union to break the so-called golden rule, which prohibits issuing bonds to pay current expenses.

PEC of Precatório: PDT decides to win the Bolsonaro government and becomes a target for the left. PSDB, PSD and Podemos also voted in favor

— The issue of Fundef (Funding for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching) does not solve the problem of the PEC – stated Braga, adding that it will be necessary to wait for the final text of the PEC.

The leader of the PSD in the Senate, Nelsinho Trad (MS), said he is still waiting for the issue to come from the Chamber of Deputies, but that the matter is “very sensitive” within the bench, which is the second largest in the House.

Senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), who commands the third largest party, declared that he will “unite the bench against default” and hopes that the text will not have an easy life in the House.

fear in the market: With uncertainties, foreigners prioritize the stock market and avoid long-term bets in the country

The president of the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Senate, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), considers that the adjustment made in the Chamber contemplates governors with the priority given to the precatories of education and the municipalities, which may divide the social security debts . He recognizes, however, that the PEC will have difficulties to advance in the Senate.

“There is a lot of rejection in the Senate. One of the problems is the postponement of payment of a court decision – said Alencar.

Without help: The drama of someone who has no job or income and, starting this month, no help

The government’s leader in Congress, senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), admitted that there is a problem of a “political” nature in the Senate and that it will be necessary to strengthen the articulation to approve the PEC.

Gomes also assesses the need for new adjustments to the text. But if there was an agreement, the proposal could return to the Chamber and be approved within 24 hours, he pointed out. He said the administration’s plan B will only be triggered if it becomes clear that the proposal will not go forward in Congress.