PetroRio, Azul and Americanas are positive highlights; Ibovespa goes up By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The operates up 1.39%, with 104,847 points, at 10:26 am, with the market reflecting the quarterly balances released overnight. PetroRio (SA:), Azul (SA:) and Americanas (SA:) lead the positive advances, while at the other end, Suzano (SA:), Klabin (SA:) and Bradespar (SA:) are the negative highlights.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer recorded a R$234.2 million in the third quarter, reducing losses compared to the same period last year, when the indicator was negative by R$797.5 million. , compared to R$ 1 million a year earlier. Assets rise 4.65%, to R$22.72.

Bradesco (SA:) – Bradesco closed the third quarter of this year with recurring R$6.767 billion, up 34.5% compared to the same period last year, and R$7.1% compared to the second quarter of this year. The result, according to Bradesco, was the The papers shoot 4.41%, at R$19.89.

Copel (SA:) – Launched on August 18, 2021, with the adhesion of 509 employees, who must leave the company as of February 2022. The total estimated cost with indemnities, according to the company, is R$ 134.5 million, the be recognized in fiscal year 2021, with estimated annual savings of R$151.5 million. Shares rise 0.50%, to R$ 6.01.

BR Properties (SA:) – BR Properties obtained R$ 38.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 135% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted Ebitda was R$58.3 million, an increase of 0.8%. Assets fall 0.77% to R$7.75.

Eneva (SA:) – Eneva recorded R$362.6 million in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 552.7% compared to the same period last year, mainly impacted by the increase in thermal dispatch caused by the water crisis, since the remuneration of the company ends up being greater due to the energy generated. , compared to the third quarter of last year, to R$ 547.4 million. The papers advance 2.29%, to R$ 15.22.

Tent (SA:) – Construtora Tenda presented a consolidated amount of R$6.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, which represents a drop of 90.9% compared to the same period in 2020. , a decrease of 53.9% on the same basis of annual comparison. The papers fall 2.52%, to R$ 17.83.

Engie (SA:) – Engie Brasil recorded R$ 639 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 30.4% compared to the same period in 2020. In the quarter, Ebitda increased 18.5%, to R$ 1.698 billion. Without the adjustments, Ebitda was R$1.749 billion, up 22.1%. Shares rise 0.18%, to R$ 39.86.

Minerva (SA:) – Minerva Foods reported R$72.4 million for the third quarter, up 24% from the same period last year, driven by the performance of Athena Foods operations, which offset the recent suspension of protein exports from Brazil to China . , advance of 16.9% year on year and a record for the period. Assets advance 1.63%, at R$ 10.59.

JHSF (SA:) – From July to September, JHSF rose 23.1% over the same stage in 2020, to R$213.8 million. , up 35% year-on-year. The shares rise 2.24%, to R$ 5.48.

BK Brasil (SA:) – BK Brasil recorded R$ 37.9 million in the third quarter of this year, a reduction of 64% compared to the loss of R$ 105.9 million observed in 3Q20. Shares shoot up 3.85%, at R$7.82.

Suzano – Suzano estimates an additional investment of R$ 4.6 billion in the construction of the new pulp mill in the municipality of Ribas do Rio Pardo (MS), raising the total contributions to the Cerrado Project to R$ 19.3 billion, with distributed disbursements between 2021 and 2024. Assets fall 1.22%, to R$ 48.70.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras informed this Friday that the Ministry of Economy sent a communication to the company stating that there are no studies for the privatization of the company, after President Jair Bolsonaro made statements on the subject. The shares rise 0.89%, to R$ 26.23.

3R Petroleum (SA:) – Brazilian oil company 3R Petroleum priced its offer at R$33 per share, the company said in a material fact on Thursday night. The company and its shareholders raised R$2.4 billion. Shares retreat 0.81%, to R$ 34.27.

PetroRio – PetroRio’s cash level “quietly” allows for “firepower of more than US$ 1.5 billion” for possible new acquisitions, said yesterday the president of the oil company, Roberto Monteiro, according to Valor Econômico. The company ended 3Q21 with net cash of US$ 197 million and a negative net debt/Ebitda ratio of -0.5x. Assets soar 7.10%, at R$25.05.