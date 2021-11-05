PetroRio (PRIO3) jumps 20% with consortia chosen to negotiate Albacora: why is this operation so positive for action?

SAO PAULO – The corporate news is busy due to the earnings season, but the main highlight of the Ibovespa is the shares of PetroRio (PRIO3), which rose 21.21% in the session this Friday (5). At 1:37 pm (Brasilia time), the increase was 19.88%, at R$ 28.04.

The oil company informed this Friday that the consortia in which it participates were chosen to begin exclusive negotiations on the final terms for the purchase of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, from Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4).

According to the oil company, there is the possibility of there being a final offer on the assets, in the Campos basin, which helped fuel PetroRio’s shares.

According to analyst at Credit Suisse Regis Cardoso, the news is positive for the company. “Albacora and Albacora Leste are important assets, more than doubling PetroRio’s production,” the bank said, noting that previous news from Brasil Energia indicated that the offer for the two fields could add up to around US$4 billion. Previously, in September, Credit had already highlighted that PetroRio’s victory would be transformational for the company.

It is worth noting that the company’s shares had already soared in September with positive signals about the process of purchasing the fields.

The Albacora and Albacora Leste fields have a total area of ​​approximately 960 square kilometers (km²), located approximately 120 km off the coast with water depths ranging from 100 meters to 2150 m in their wells.

“Both fields have great oil and natural gas production potential and produce around 77,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, being the most coveted set of assets within Petrobras’ divestment plan,” said Levante Ideias de Investimentos na occasion.

The day before, when commenting on the result of PetroRio, the BBI stressed that it sees the two Albacora fields as highly

attractive to PetroRio, with ample room for production growth.

“If the estimated production numbers come to fruition, Albacora Oeste could add R$14/share to PRIO’s fair price, while the two fields could add R$21/share, representing a 60% – 88% increase from current levels (compared to the previous day’s closing. We believe that, after the bidding is concluded, the administration will be able to add more color to the development coming from one or both areas. With this, the market should start to incorporate one or both areas in the PetroRio’s evaluation”, he pointed out.

The day before, BBI reiterated a recommendation equivalent to buying for the asset, but reduced the target price from R$25 to R$24 per share, but in order to incorporate the higher risk scenario for the stock market in Brazil.

Analysts noted that the stock is trading at a significant 95% premium to its Latin American peers, which is partially explained by the stock’s long-term value, but noted that Albacora would be a significant trigger for the stock.

(with Reuters)

