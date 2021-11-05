Pfizer pill is 89% effective against admissions and deaths

Pfizer reported on Friday that a pill developed by the drugmaker was effective in 89% in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death among people with severe cases of covid-19. The ad is based on preliminary results of a phase 2/3 study conducted by the pharmacist.







Pfizer announced pill against covid-19 Photo: Ruvic Data / Reuters

The antiviral, known as Paxlovid, worked when given three days after diagnosis, according to the company. Of the 1,219 adults who participated in the survey, ten who took the placebo died, compared with no deaths among those who took the drug. The tests also attested to the substance’s safety, according to the pharmaceutical company.

Pfizer said it plans to apply for authorization to use the drug from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month. The company’s share jumped 9.44% on the New York Stock Exchange pre-market around 8:00 am (GMT), after the news.

If authorized by regulatory authorities, there may be two covid-19 pills that people can take at home before the end of the year to keep them out of the hospital. An antiviral from Merck (MSD in Brazil) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics was released for use in the UK this week and is for authorization in the US.

“Today’s news is a real game changer in global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Boula. “These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of covid-19 infections and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations,” he added.