Pfizer pill is 89% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths

Pfizer reported, on Friday, 5, that a pill developed by the pharmaceutical had 89% effectiveness in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death among people with severe cases of covid-19. The announcement is based on preliminary results from a phase 2/3 study conducted by the drugmaker.

The antiviral, known as Paxlovid, worked when given three days after diagnosis, according to the company. Of the 1,219 adults who participated in the survey, ten who took the placebo died, compared with no deaths among those who took the drug. The tests also attested to the substance’s safety.

Pfizer said it plans to apply for authorization to use the drug from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month.

If authorized by regulatory authorities, it would be two covid-19 pills that people can take at home before the end of the year to stay out of the hospital. An antiviral from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics was released for use in the UK this week and is for US authorization.

“Today’s news is a real game changer in global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Boula. “These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of covid-19 infections and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations,” he added. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

