Pfizer says experimental pill against Covid-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89%

(Bloomberg) — Pfizer said its Covid-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89%, a result that has the potential to change the way coronavirus disease is treated and alter the course of the pandemic .

The drugmaker said in a statement on Friday that it is no longer accepting new patients into a clinical trial of the treatment “due to overwhelming efficacy” and plans to submit the results to US regulatory authorities for emergency clearance as soon as possible.

With the results, there are now two promising candidates for treating patients with Covid-19 early in the disease course. Last month, Merck & Co. and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics submitted their experimental pill to regulators after a study showed the drug reduced the risk of severe cases or death by half in patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19.

A pill that can be taken at home at the first sign of symptoms is an essential tool for controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, provided it is widely available. A Pfizer spokesman said authorization requests to other regulatory agencies will come soon after the request in the US.

In Pfizer’s study of 1,219 unvaccinated adults, five days of treatment with its drug dramatically reduced the rate of hospitalization when it started within three to five days of symptom onset, the company said.

The Paxlovid pill is attached to an enzyme called protease to stop the virus from replicating. Some HIV drugs work in a similar way.

In total, only 0.8% of people who started treatment three days after becoming ill were hospitalized and none died, while 7% of people who received a placebo in that period were hospitalized or died later. Similar results were identified when the drug was administered within five days of symptom onset. The result, which was not published in a medical journal, was highly statistically significant, Pfizer said.

Necessity

Current treatment options for Covid are not ideal. Monoclonal antibodies from companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly reduce hospitalizations, but infusions are difficult to manufacture and must be given in a doctor’s office, increasing pressure on healthcare systems.

Other drugs like Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir are used to treat much sicker people who are already hospitalized. The steroid dexamethasone is inexpensive and, although very effective, is usually given only to patients with severe cases of Covid.

