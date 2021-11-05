Pfizer’s Covid-19 Pill Reduces Hospitalization and Death by 89% | Companies

THE to do said your Covid-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89% , an outcome with the potential to change the way the disease caused by new coronavirus is treated and change the course of the pandemic . The data are preliminary from phases 2 and 3 of the drug’s clinical trials, says the US drugmaker.

Pfizer said in a statement on Friday that it is no longer accepting new patients into a clinical trial of the treatment “due to overwhelming efficacy” and plans to send the results to regulatory authorities. U.S for emergency authorization ASAP.

With the results, there are now two promising candidates for treating patients with covid-19 early in the disease course. Last month, MSD (called Merck in the US) and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics submitted their experimental pill to regulators after a study showed the drug reduced the risk of severe cases or death by half in patients with covid-19 mild to moderate.

A pill that can be taken at home at the first sign of symptoms is an essential tool to control the covid-19 pandemic, provided it is widely available. A Pfizer spokesman said authorization requests to other regulatory agencies will come soon after the request in the US.

How the Pfizer Pill Works

In Pfizer’s study of 1,219 unvaccinated adults from all continents, five days of treatment with its drug dramatically reduced the rate of hospitalization when it started within three to five days of symptom onset, the company said.

the pill Paxlovid it is attached to an enzyme called protease to stop the virus from replicating. Some HIV drugs work in a similar way.

In total, only 0.8% of people who started treatment three days after becoming ill were hospitalized and none died, while 7% of people who received a placebo in that period were hospitalized or died later.

Similar results were identified when the drug was administered within five days of symptom onset. The result, which was not published in a medical journal, was highly statistically significant, Pfizer said.

“The news changes the game in global efforts to fight the pandemic. The data show that the antiviral, if approved by regulatory authorities, can save lives, reduce the severity of infections and cut nine out of ten hospitalizations,” says Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, in a statement.

Current treatment options for covid are not ideal. Monoclonal antibodies from companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly reduce hospitalizations, but infusions are difficult to manufacture and must be given in a doctor’s office, increasing pressure on healthcare systems.