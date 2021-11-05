Pfizer’s Oral Medicine Reduces Risk of Severe Covid by 89% – News

The antiviral produced by Pfizer showed an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalizations or deaths due to Covid-19 severe among people with some comorbidity and who received the drug within three days after presenting the first symptoms of the disease. This was the result released by the American laboratory this Friday morning (5).

The pharmaceutical company conducted a clinical trial with 1,200 unvaccinated volunteers who had at least one characteristic that placed them at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus, such as advanced age, obesity or diabetes. Participants, enrolled between July and September, when the Delta variant was spreading around the world, were divided into two groups: one received the antiviral; the other, placebo.

The company said an independent board of experts that monitors its clinical trial recommended that the study be stopped early because the drug’s benefit to patients had proven very convincing.

Treatment with Paxlovid, the name under which the drug will be marketed, is done with two daily doses for five days in a row. The antiviral has an indication and action similar to those produced by the pharmaceutical company Merck, which yesterday obtained the first authorization for use in the United Kingdom and is awaiting release in the United States and Europe.

Pfizer said it plans to send the data as soon as possible to the FDA (US regulatory agency) to get authorization to use the pill there.

Brazil is part of the laboratory’s phase 2 and 3 clinical studies, with 29 research centers. Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo have institutions that will carry out the tests. To participate in the study, you must be over 18 years old.