Phone photo with Snapdragon 898 confirms CPU clock speeds

In an unspecified place, a model SM8450 processor — the famous Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 — works on some device. And, on screen, the Device Info HW app shows all the configuration of this new component. The leak arrives via the Digital Chat Station informant, sharing on Twitter via I_Leak_VN.
As we can see, the main core — which should be based on Cortex-X2 — is running at 3.0GHz. Next up are three intermediate cores based on Cortex-A710 clocked at 2.5GHz, and finally four derived cores of the Cortex-A510 efficient at 1.79 GHz. These numbers confirm those presented in recent leaks.
While most of the best next-gen chips will use a similar CPU composition, the Snapdragon 898 GPU will be unique. It’s not known, however, what kind of performance boost can be expected from the Adreno 730, but there are architectural improvements over the Adreno 660, combined in Samsung’s new 4nm process.
The chipset must also be equipped with an X65 5G modem that has a theoretical maximum downlink speed of 10 Gbps. The question remains as to which phone is the one in the photo. Some speculate that it’s the Xiaomi 12, but let’s face it, the photo doesn’t help us know which model it is.
