Phone photo with Snapdragon 898 confirms CPU clock speeds

In an unspecified place, a model SM8450 processor — the famous Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 — works on some device. And, on screen, the Device Info HW app shows all the configuration of this new component. The leak arrives via the Digital Chat Station informant, sharing on Twitter via I_Leak_VN.

As we can see, the main core — which should be based on Cortex-X2 — is running at 3.0GHz. Next up are three intermediate cores based on Cortex-A710 clocked at 2.5GHz, and finally four derived cores of the Cortex-A510 efficient at 1.79 GHz. These numbers confirm those presented in recent leaks.