Pilar is shocked to discover Diego’s deal with Tonico · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be shocked to discover the dubious character of Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) in In Times of the Emperor. The doctor will catch a conversation between the lawyer and Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in which he will make clear the agreement between the two to convince her to sell the lands owned by Eudoro (José Dumont) to a suspicious buyer in the Globo telenovela.

After being alerted by Samuel (Michel Gomes) about her new boyfriend during the trip to the Recôncavo, the health professional will receive an anonymous note a few days later, when she is back in Rio de Janeiro. The message will say that an elderly woman is very ill and suffering. She will then leave in a hurry, but will find everything empty when she arrives at the scene.

Suspicious, Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will insist on waiting to see if anyone shows up. The young woman will then hear a conversation and recognize the voice of the guest at Quinzinho’s hotel (Augusto Madeira) in the scenes planned to be aired after from the November 15th chapter .

“I did everything I could,” Diego will say. Pilar will notice that her boyfriend will be arguing with her brother-in-law. “It was Samuel, he found out that the colonel who was going to buy the farm was already dead”, will add the lawyer. The villain will retort, and the doctor will continue to hear their fight.

“What did you want me to do? Kill him?”, the defender will counter. “It would be a favor you were going to do me! You couldn’t even what I told you to do! All you had to do was convince Pilar’s stuck mule to sell the farm! You promised me, you swore standing together that you could bend Pilar. And now, Diego, what can I do with you?”, asks Tonico.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

