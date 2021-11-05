PM intercepts bank robbers and 6 die in confrontation in PR

The Military Police (PM) intercepted a group of bank robbers at dawn this Thursday (4) in the city of Três Barras do Paraná, in the southwest of the state. Six suspects in the action were killed in confrontation with the police.

The heavily armed group, with rifles and explosives, would try to rob two bank branches in the city at the same time, but was being monitored by the intelligence sector of the PM. So much so that the approach was made by police officers from the Special Operations Command (COE), an elite team of the corporation, with support from the Border Battalion.

“Since July, we’ve been monitoring this gang that carried out two robberies in Campo Bonito and also in São Carlos do Ivaí in August”, explains the commander of the Military Police, Colonel Hudson Leôncio Teixeira. According to the police command, the monitoring was carried out by intelligence and tactical teams that followed the gang’s footsteps in plain clothes.

The shootings of heavy ammunition frightened the residents of Três Barras do Paraná, a municipality with only 12,000 inhabitants that was stuck with bullets in the walls of commerce and homes. Ambulances from Siate and Samu were called to attend to the wounded.

The first confrontation was when the police approached in the center of the city, in front of the bank branch, when the group was ready to blow up the property. Three suspects were shot and died in that first approach.

Part of the assailants fled, but were again cornered by the police in the countryside, where the deaths would have occurred. Two suspects died in this second confrontation and one of them died from a dynamite explosion in the car he was in. Part of the group managed to escape this second approach.

All access to Três Barras do Paraná was blocked by the Military Police on Thursday. Nobody enters or leaves the city and vehicles are searched. The PM follows in search of criminals. The investigation is with the Civil Police.