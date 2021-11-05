Poll Fazenda 13 points out the main target in the vote; see partial of who leaves · TV news

In the seventh farm of A Fazenda 2021, Solange Gomes is the one who has more chances of being eliminated in the dispute against Erasmo Viana and Rico Melquiades this Thursday (4). The partial of the poll indicates that the ex-Banheira do Gugu and the fitness influencer are the ones with the least support from the audience of the reality show on Record. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex is racing to choose who stays and doesn’t seem threatened this time.

Poll ->Who stays in the field between Erasmus, Rico and Solange? Participate in the vote

The research of the TV news has more than 94 thousand participations. Of the voters, only 18.22% want Solange to stay in the game for R$1.5 million. Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex is chosen by 29.05% of people, while Alagoas has 52.73% of the preference to stay in the house.

At UOL poll , which has more than 35 thousand votes, the situation is more balanced: Rico has 39.7%, and Erasmo and Sol register a technical draw: 30.21% for him against 30.09% of her.

Polls only indicate a trend on the part of the audience. The result of the poll on the seventh farm has no scientific value or influence on the Record’s official website. Vote below:

Survey Who stays at The Farm 13? Erasmo, Rico and Solange are on the 7th farm

Farm 13

The Farmer’s Taste on Wednesday (3) was won by Marina Ferrari. After the coronation of the house’s new boss, the threatened made an appeal for permanence.

“Now is the time I need your support, you have met a lazy Bahian who has nothing and always seeks the best for everyone. As a good Aryan, I’m competitive, but loyal. I dream of reaching the final.” , said Erasmus.

Annoyed with the defeat in the activity, Rico was thrifty with words. “I don’t have much to say, it won’t be my request that will make me stay, but my attitudes, from Sol and Erasmo. I know I’m going to other fields, but I still have a lot to show. let it stay,” he summarized.

“Brazil, I see myself representing women and mothers in Brazil who raise children alone and with a lot of struggle. I want to show you that it is possible to overcome these problems in life. I have a lot to do for family entertainment and set fire here. Vote for me stay,” asked Solange.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#57 – Offense, Debasement, and Treachery: Who went overboard in Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos