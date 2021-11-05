Pope at Mass for the deceased cardinals and bishops: “In pain we find hope”

“At the height of pain, those who are united with the Lord see that He overturns suffering, transforms it into a door through which hope enters.” Words of Pope Francis in the homily of the mass in suffrage by the cardinals and bishops who died during the last year

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

Pope Francis celebrated the suffrage mass, this Thursday (11/04), in St. Peter’s Basilica, for the cardinals and bishops who died in the last twelve months. The homily was centered on this invitation: “It is good to wait in silence for the salvation of the Lord” (lam 3.26)”. Clarifying that “this attitude is not a starting point, but a point of arrival. In fact, the author reaches this point at the end of a journey, a bumpy journey, which made him mature”. Francisco said that for this to happen, a long interior transformation marked by suffering is necessary. “This patience is not resignation, for it is nourished by the expectation of the Lord, whose coming is certain and does not disappoint”.

The art of waiting on the Lord

“Dear brothers and sisters, how important it is to learn the art of waiting on the Lord! Waiting for him quietly, with confidence, banishing ghosts, fanaticisms, and clamors; preserving, especially in times of trial, a hopeful silence. That’s how we prepare for the last and greatest test of life, death”

“But first – the Pope warned – there are the trials of the moment, there is the cross we now have, and for which we ask the Lord for the grace of knowing how to wait there, right there, for his coming salvation.”

Francisco explained that we need to mature in this aspect because “in the face of the difficulties and problems of life, it is difficult to be patient and remain calm”. We are often overcome by irritation and discomfort, and led to pessimism and resignation. Adding that “in the trial, not even good memories of the past can console, because the affliction causes the mind to stop in difficult moments”.

change of route



“At this point”, continues the Holy Father, “the Lord presents us with a change of course, at the very moment when we are still continuing to dialogue with Him, and it seems that we are at the bottom of the well. In the abyss, in the anguish of our disorientation, God approaches to save. And when bitterness reaches its peak, hope suddenly blooms again”.

the arrival of hope

“At the height of pain, those who are united with the Lord see that He overturns suffering, transforms it into a door through which hope enters. It is an Easter experience, a painful passage that opens to life, a kind of spiritual work that in the darkness makes us come back to light”

Here Francis pondered: “This turnaround is not because the problems have disappeared, but because the crisis has become a mysterious opportunity for interior purification. Prosperity, in fact, often makes us blind, shallow and proud. On the other hand, going through the trial, if it is lived in the heat of faith, despite its hardness and tears, makes us reborn and find ourselves different from the past.

In pain we find hope

A Church Father wrote that “nothing but suffering leads to the discovery of new things” (St. Gregory of Nazianzus, Ep. 34). The Pope confirmed these words:

“Yes, because God accompanies us above all in our pains, like a father who helps his child to grow well, being by his side in difficulties without taking his place. And before we cry, emotion has already taken hold in the eyes of God the Father. The pain remains a mystery, but in this mystery we can discover in a new way the fatherhood of God who visits us in trials, and comes to say, with the author of Lamentations: ‘The Lord is good to those who hope in Him, to those who seek Him’ (v. 5).

Knowing how to wait in silence for the Lord’s salvation is an art

Finally Pope Francis said:

“Today, faced with the mystery of redeemed death, we ask for the grace to look at adversity with different eyes. We ask for the strength to know how to live in the gentle and trusting silence that awaits the Lord’s salvation, without regrets and discontents. What appears to be a punishment will turn out to be a grace, a new demonstration of God’s love for us. Knowing how to wait in silence for the Lord’s salvation is an art. Let’s cultivate it.”

Continuing to talk about the richness of silence, he said: “It is precious in the times we live in: now more than ever there is no need to shout and brag, but each one of us must witness with our lives to faith, which is a wait docile and hopeful. The Christian does not diminish the seriousness of suffering, but lifts his eyes to the Lord and under the blows of trial trusts in Him and prays for those who suffer. He keeps his eyes on heaven, but his hands are always on the earth, to concretely serve your neighbor”.

In conclusion Francis said: “In this spirit, we pray for the Cardinals and Bishops who left us last year. Some of them died because of Covid-19, in difficult situations that aggravated the suffering. We wish these brothers of ours the joy of the evangelical invitation that the Lord addresses to his faithful servants: “Come, blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world” (Mt 25:34).