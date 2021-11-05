Pope Francis appoints first woman to position of trust in Vatican Governatorate – World

the italian Raffaella Petrini, 52 years old, was nominated this Thursday (4) by the Pope Francis as general secretary of the Vatican Governatorship. This is the first time that a woman has access to this position of responsibility in the history of the Catholic Church.

Franciscan nun, from now on she will be responsible for the administrative management of the Vatican museums, the post office and the police.

The American digital newspaper The National Catholic Reporter indicated that this position was traditionally held by bishops.

Equality

With the appointment, the pontiff seeks to achieve greater equality within the Church.

In January, Francisco, 84, amended the law to allow women to read the Bible at Mass, give communion and help at the altar during the liturgy.

A month later, the pope appointed the French nun Nathalie Becquart as undersecretary of the synod of bishops, becoming in fact the first woman in history to have the right to vote in this type of meeting (which addresses the main issues of Church doctrine).

Since the high pontiff created a commission in 2016 to study the history of women deacons in the early years of the Catholic Church, reform groups have held out hope that there may be women in the role of priests someday.

However, so far, the pope has not opened the door for them to be ordained to that role.