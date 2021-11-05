Pope Francis appoints nun to lead Governatorate – International

VATICAN – THE Pope Francis named this Thursday, 4, the nun Raffaella Petrini as general secretary of the Vatican Governatorship, the second most important office in the city’s government.

The 52-year-old Petrini’s post is equivalent to that of deputy governor of a state or deputy mayor of a city. She will oversee more than 2,000 employees, in addition to being responsible for the administrative management of museums, the post office and the police.

Italian, Petrini is an employee of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and professor of Economics of Welfare and Sociology of Economic Processes at the Pontifical University of San Tommaso d’Aquino (PUST) in Rome. She has a degree in Political Science from the Free International University of Guido Carli and a Ph.D. from PUST.

Traditionally, the Governatorate is led by bishops. Petrini’s appointment comes on the heels of a series of measures that seek gender equity within the Church. In January, Pope Francis amended the law to allow women to read the Bible at Mass, give communion and help at the altar during the liturgy. A month later, he named the nun Nathalie Becquart undersecretary of the synod of bishops, making her the first woman in history to have the right to vote in this type of meeting.

He also appointed six women to senior positions on the council that oversees Vatican finances and women to the posts of deputy minister of foreign affairs, director of the Vatican Museums and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office.

Francisco said he sees no reason why a woman should not hold a leadership post, except those who, for doctrinal reasons, are open only to ordained priests.

Since the pontiff created in 2016 a commission to study the history of female deacons in the early years of the Catholic church, reformist groups are hoping that there may be female priests someday. The pope did not, however, give any indication in this regard. /AFP and REUTERS