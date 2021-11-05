Portugal anticipates elections for January 30 after Parliament dissolves | World

The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, announced on Thursday (4) the dissolution of the Parliament and anticipated the legislative elections for January 30th.

The move comes after approval by the State Council, the executive’s advisory body, after lawmakers rejected the government’s 2022 Budget draft last week.

In a televised speech, de Sousa said that the rejection of the budget “has totally reduced the Government’s support base” and that 2022 will be “a decisive year” for the pandemic to end.

“There are times like this, when certainty, security and stability are even more important to people’s lives,” said the Portuguese president.

Prime Minister António Costa, who lost the support of the extreme left parties he had had since 2015, promised to campaign for “a strengthened, stable and lasting majority”.

The prime minister is singled out as the favorite next in office, but in a tight race, with a 43% intention to vote for the Socialist Party, according to the Aximage poll.

On the right, the two main conservative parties suffer internal divisions that could benefit the far-right Enga party.

Even before the rejection of the budget bill, the president had warned that he would bring forward elections normally scheduled for the fall of 2023.

The head of state was trying to force a compromise between the government and the left-wing radical parties because, in his opinion, the budget law was “fundamental” to reactivate the economy.

Portugal had been plunged into a political crisis for a week now, and far-left parties voted against the budget, alongside the right-wing opposition.

The move ended an alliance of the left unprecedented since the arrival of Portuguese democracy in 1974.

The nine million voters will be called to the polls for the third time in a year. In January 2021 were the presidential elections, while the municipal ones took place at the end of September.