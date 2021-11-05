Possible relegation of Grêmio makes Palmeiras fans suggest Douglas Costa and another defender for Leila Pereira: “I wouldn’t hesitate”

While Abel Ferreira takes advantage of his last free week at the Football Academy to make the last adjustments to his team. That’s because from next week, the Greatest Champion of Brazil will no longer have time to improve the technical part for the decision against Flamengo, on November 27th, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Before the match against Rubro-Negro, Palestra still has some games ahead of them in Brasileirão, such as Santos, Atlético Goianiense, Fluminense, São Paulo and Fortaleza. Although the chances are slim, the Portuguese commander still sees the possibility of winning a national title with Verdão this season. At the moment, the difference for the leader Atlético Mineiro is 10 points.

Meanwhile, Leila Pereira, who is close to becoming the president of Palmeiras, is already making plans for the team in 2022, behind the scenes it is said that the future president will bring a 4 to 6 for coach Abel Ferreira. And two of these players could come from Grêmio, if the team from Rio Grande do Sul is unable to remain in the first division next season.

Many Palmeiras fans ask, even with a possible Libertadores title, that the future president make at least a mini reform in the squad, mainly in the offensive sector and on the right side. In attack, names like Luiz Adriano, Deyverson, Willian Bigode and Rony are not in high gear with the crowd; on the flanks Marcos Rocha, although he makes good matches, and Mayke are also not the favorites of the demanding Palmeirense fan.

With this, two players from the team from Rio Grande do Sul have been gaining strength in the debates of the crowd that sings and vibrates: Rafinha and Douglas Costa. The right wing, multi-champion in Europe and also at Flamengo, would arrive with holder status at Alviverde. A factor that could help in the medallion’s arrival is that the professional’s contract with Grêmio ends at the end of this season, that is, Leila would only need to settle the contract, gloves and salary with the player.

In this end of the season, Douglas Costa has been improving his performance and little by little he begins to show his football that enchanted everyone in Europe. The striker could help Dudu and Raphael Veiga in creating Palestra’s moves in 2022. The medallion is loaned to the team from Rio Grande do Sul with Juventus until December 2022, but nothing prevents the future president from strengthening the team, since the intention of the Italian team would be to showcase the player.