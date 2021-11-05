President of Santos rules out hiring Soteldo: ‘It doesn’t fit the financial part’

With financial problems and trying to get back on their feet, Santos should not go crazy to make heavy signings next season. Who guarantees this is the president of the club, Andrés Rueda, who confirmed that he will not try to hire Yeferson Soteldo.

One of the favorite players of Alvinegra fans in recent years, the Venezuelan is currently at Toronto FC, Canada, where he has been standing out, but, according to reports, he would like to return to Brazilian football. For Santos, however, he does not fit the team’s financial level.

“We’re not going to bring Soteldo. And I’m being very honest about that. He’s already reached a salary level and contractual conditions that would not fit Santos’ financial part. In the football part, I have no doubts that he’s an excellent player , but in the financial part, the club is unable to bring this player,” said Rueda, in an interview with the Tribuna.

At the age of 24, Soteldo arrived in Toronto in April this year, after being bought for 6 million euros from Santos himself, who had to transfer the amount to Huachipato, from Chile. In 25 matches with the Canadian team shirt, there were 25 matches, with four goals and six assists.