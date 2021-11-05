prices start to react with the offer adjusting to a new pattern

The physical live cattle market recorded stable to higher prices on Thursday. According to analyst Fernando Henrique Iglesias, from the consultancy Crops & Market, prices began to react in many commercial areas, with the volume of animals offered starting to adapt to a new reality in terms of demand, more focused on the domestic market.

“The damage caused by the absence of China at the import end is still present in the day-to-day of the market, with losses both for breeders and for slaughterhouses. In the case of industry, the losses come in the form of an increase in idle capacity, added to the cost of maintaining inventories. For the farmer, keeping the animals in feedlots, added to the high cost of nutrition amid the sharp drop in prices, resulted in losses ranging from R$ 500 to R$ 1,000 per head, depending on the region”, pointed out Iglesias.

Thus, in São Paulo, the capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 261 in the term modality, against R$ 257. In Goiânia (GO), the arroba was priced at R$ 240.00, unchanged. In Dourados (MS), the arroba was indicated at R$ 262.00, stable. In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 245, against R$ 243. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 257 per arroba.

Wholesale

The wholesale market is also showing signs of firmness. The business environment starts to suggest room for price hikes, even if in a measured way, especially in beef forequarter cuts, those that suffered the most intense declines since the beginning of the embargo on beef exports from Brazil to China, from agreement with Safras & Mercado.

“In any case, there is still a large volume of beef stored in cold rooms waiting for a position from China. The concern is that this stock needs to be made available on the domestic market if it takes even longer for exports to resume”, warned the analyst.

Thus, the hindquarter is still priced at R$ 20.40 per kilo. Forequarter remains at the level of R$ 13.30 per kilo. Needle tip is still priced at R$ 13 per kilo.