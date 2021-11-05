project wants to change the inclusion of medicines in the SUS

One of the main difficulties for patients with rare diseases who seek treatment in the Unified Health System (SUS) is having access to “orphan drugs”, as the drugs made to control conditions with a low incidence in the population are known.

Because they have a specific technology and are offered to few people, the products are quite expensive — the drug to treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), for example, costs around R$ 1.8 million in the first year and, after that, it needs to be applied every four months (each dose costs R$ 145 thousand) for the rest of your life.

In several cases, Conitec, the committee responsible for discussing the incorporation of drugs into the SUS, refuses the new treatment, saying that there is not enough data on the effectiveness of the drug to justify the purchase by the Ministry of Health or that there is no research on the medicine performed among the Brazilian population.

In situations like this, the difficulty for developers is precisely to gather information about medicines that are intended for a restricted public, where large-scale studies are not usually carried out, nor in the “real world” among the Brazilian population.

cost sharing

To resolve this battle of arguments between the government and industry, bill 667/2021, known as the Shared Risk Bill, proposes that the two parties share the cost of new technologies that do not yet have clinical studies considered sufficient by the Ministry of health.

The idea of ​​shared risk is to offer treatment to patients and, at the same time, collect research data that justify or not the incorporation of the drug into the SUS. The Federal Government would pay for the treatment and would receive reimbursement from the company if the results were not as expected, or would pay a part of the care and suspend it if it did not work properly.

Other options would be for the SUS to pay the treatment at full price for a stipulated period, and receive a discount after the period, or the industry to pay for the start of the procedure and, if it shows good results, the government will assume the remaining payment.

The PL is authored by federal deputy Eduardo da Fonte (PP-PE). In an interview with metropolises, he explains that the model is already used in other countries, and that the Brazilian proposal arose from the struggle of AME patients — some need Zolgensma, a drug that became known as the most expensive in the world and can cost R$ $12 million.

“I didn’t even imagine that there was such an expensive medicine and so little access to diagnosed children. We carried out a survey, and we saw that this issue of risk sharing is already used in other countries and I understand that there is an adequate way to implement it in Brazil”, he says.

The bill is pending in the Chamber of Deputies, and da Fonte is confident of approval. He guarantees that the objective is to increase access to medicines, while protecting the Union’s resources with the guarantee of effectiveness. “The laboratory needs to have a counterpart. We seek to confirm the effectiveness and justify the very high values ​​of the drugs. Nobody is able to buy a drug worth R$ 12 million”, he says.

Patients’ view

Attorney Andreia Bessa, who represents Casa Hunter, an association that fights for the rights of patients with rare diseases, is in favor of risk sharing. She remembers, however, that patients have little voice in this process.

“The giant pharmaceutical company and the State are powers and can fight, but what about the patient? We were unable to bring this discussion transparently so that he can put his experience on the table. What is his power of choice in this process?”, he asks.

According to Andreia, a big question is how the data collection and analysis of information about effectiveness would be done. “Are the cases going to be evaluated individually or in groups? Will the expertise be carried out by the physician chosen by the patient or one determined by the Union?”, he asks.

According to her, there have already been cases of patients with rare diseases in the SUS who were referred for evaluation with orthopedists, for example. “You need to be a specialist to know the impact of the drug on the disease, which is not static and varies from person to person”, defends the lawyer.

government is against

In May 2021, the Ministry of Health’s Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Health Inputs issued an opinion contrary to the bill. According to the document, the proposal does not change the law, as the wording suggests, but creates a new form of contracting in health.

The folder’s technicians also say that the “shared risk” procedure would raise practical and legal doubts in its validity. They defend that the purchase of medicines must be evaluated by Conitec and any change in the law must include the control bodies and the technical area of ​​the Ministry of Health.

The document also points out the lack of an appropriate network to collect the data that would come from the use of medicines. Difficulties in the integration between administrative and clinical databases and in the SUS service structure are also mentioned.

The article contacted Interfarma, which represents the pharmaceutical industry. In a statement, the association said the sector still does not have a firm position on PL 667/2021. According to the statement, the project requires “further analysis to identify the impacts on the pharmaceutical sector and on the access of Brazilian patients to more modern medicines and therapies.”