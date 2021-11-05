QuintoAndar will have a technology office in Lisbon, the first outside the country – 11/04/2021 – Market

The QuintoAndar property rental and sale platform will open an office in Lisbon, the company’s first outside Brazil.

The space will be a technology center and should have around 50 employees, including software engineers, designers, data scientists and product managers. It is expected to start operating in March of next year.

According to André Penha, the company’s co-founder and technology director, the purpose of the new office is to attract experienced professionals who have worked at technology companies that were already at the same stage of development as QuintoAndar.

“We currently have 650 people in this area, but how do we make a technology company with 6,000 people? Nobody at QuintoAndar has ever done it, so we’re importing talent who have gone through this,” he says.

The choice of Lisbon was motivated by the cultural proximity to Brazil, the language facility and also by the fact that the technology area is under development in Portugal. “If we go to a place where technology is the next big thing, we’re going to be able to help shape this ecosystem,” he says.

Upon establishing themselves in a European Union country, QuintoAndar also gains easier access to professionals from other countries in the group. For Penha, the region still has the advantage of having a strong academic background in design and data science.

Despite already having employees working from the United States and maintaining a strong connection with the country, the difficulty in being able to hire technology professionals in Silicon Valley, which are very expensive and disputed, and the high social inequality in the region, were reasons for not set up the office on American soil.

The presence in Portugal, however, is restricted to the development of technology, and does not mean that it will be possible to rent or buy properties in the European country through the platform.

Mexico will be the starting point for the international expansion of the company’s services, but there is no set date for this. “It is the first country in which we are going to operate outside Brazil, we have advanced projects and a lot of people are developing this,” he says.

Efforts to attract experienced professionals living in Europe will not hinder the company’s initiatives to train new technology talent in Brazil, according to the director, which should continue.

QuintoAndar took a career acceleration course in technology specifically for women in 2019 and finished another one just for black people in August.

“The efforts to create talent in Brazil have to do with wanting a diversity of thought, if we have a very equal team, we will do everything very equally,” he says.

Three months ago, QuintoAndar reached a market value of US$ 5.1 billion. According to Penha, the investment for the Portuguese office is still being calculated.