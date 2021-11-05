R$5.5 million enter the scene and Sylvinho is informed of a possible negotiation for Corinthians midfielder

Corinthians stood out in the last transfer window for managing to bring important players to reinforce the team in the current season. The São Paulo club brought good reinforcements such as midfielders Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Willian, as well as striker Róger Guedes. Now, the team already plans to work out some solutions to achieve a financial balance in 2022.

Among some of the players the São Paulo club hopes to be able to negotiate next season is Chilean attacking midfielder Ángelo Araos. Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge failed to stand out playing with Timão’s shirt, totaling 61 matches and scoring only one goal in their entirety.

According to the investigation carried out by the journalist Jorge Nicola, from Yahoo Sports, the Timão player may be leaving the São Paulo club and the destination may be Mexican football. According to the journalist, the Necaxa, from Mexico, is interested in Araos and would be willing to pay 1 million dollars (approximately R$5.5 million).

The Chilean midfielder, who was even loaned to Ponte Preta, has not had space at Timão and, according to a survey carried out by the portal SCCP Online, in the last three months, he took the field in just one opportunity. Still according to the calculation of Jorge Nicola, few bureaucratic details remain for the deal between Necaxa and Corinthians to be made official.

It is noteworthy that Timão has some other players that can also be traded, as the team lives an expectation of strengthening itself with more athletes in the next season. Some names have been speculated at the São Paulo club for 2022 and, for that to happen, the board intends to negotiate more players from the current squad in the next transfer window.