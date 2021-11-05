Rainer Cadet stirs followers with bombastic scene from Secret Truths 2; see · TV news

In the wake of the release of the second batch of episodes of Secret Truths 2, Rainer Cadete baited his followers with photos of a mysterious scene. This Thursday (4), the actor made recordings in a deserted place and shared the moment on Instagram.

“Want to know what happens in this place? A breath, but you will have to wait”, provoked the interpreter in the images published in Stories. On record, Rainer is featured as Visky in a nature setting.

The photos still show a car on the scene, and the actor marked some co-workers who were on location: Malu Ogata, Bruno Montaleone and Iza Moreira. Respectively, the interpreters live the models Reiko, Matheus and Giulia.

It is still unknown when the scene mentioned by Rainer will air on Globoplay. The platform has released 20 chapters of the continuation of the Walcyr Carrasco serial, and the rest of the episodes will be available on November 17th, December 1st and 15th.

double celebration

Earlier, Rainer made a point of announcing to his followers that ten more unpublished chapters of Secret Truths 2 were released on streaming.

The actor posted a photo with Visky’s eccentric costume and joked with fans: “Arriving at the firm knowing there are ten new episodes. Who ever watched?” he said in the caption.

“I only went to sleep at five in the morning. Marathon!”, commented actor Daniel Andrade, who is also in the plot. Singer Lucy Ramos was impressed with her friend’s record: “I love all this delivery!”.

Check out Rainer’s posts:

