When Grêmio fans decided to invade the Arena lawn after the game was over, Palmeiras player Raphael Veiga was giving an interview and was one of the players who ran away, afraid of being beaten. In a recent interview with Band he told how it was:

“I saw the people running, the police running and then I said: “if the police are running, I’m not the one who will stay put”. I just wanted out. I saw a guy with an iron bar the size of a pool cleaning business. Then I said that I’ll talk later, then I finish the interview, that’s it!” Veiga told.

Although many people took it as a joke, the situation was very serious. So much so that some people left the lawn badly injured, having been beaten. No wonder, a preliminary punishment to the guild was already applied even before the trial.

Raphael Veiga says that even the police ran an invasion of Grêmio fans

Comments like those made by Raphael Veiga can only make the tricolor’s punishment even heavier. Well, they report the dangerous situation that the Grêmio fans placed on the people who were on the pitch.

Certainly something will need to be done about the issue, but the question remains whether it is more correct to punish all fans for this. For the Grêmio game on Saturday (6), this invasion will already have consequences, as the tricolor will not have the right to visiting fans.

At GreNal, which will take place in Beira-Rio, there will only be Inter fans supporting their team. While, unfortunately, Grêmio fans will have to show their support from afar, all due to the fans who invaded the Arena’s lawn.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Youtube Reproduction