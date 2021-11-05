RB Leipzig coach criticizes match referee with PSG: “I would like an autograph from Neymar” | Champions League

RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch did not hide his anger at the performance of Swedish referee Andreas Ekberg in the 2-2 tie with PSG , by the Champions League. The American coach accused the judge of favoring the rivals in his criteria and even cited number 10 Neymar.

– I was very angry with the referee and his decisions. He didn’t protect us and that was my only way to show him mine,” Marsch said at the post-match press conference.

“Several times, it was as if he wanted Neymar’s autograph marked on his yellow card,” said the Leipzig coach.

+ Champions favourite: Bayern and Liverpool top

1 of 2 RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch receives a yellow card from Swedish referee Andreas Ekberg in a 2-2 draw with PSG — Photo: Filip Singer/EFE RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch receives a yellow card from Swedish referee Andreas Ekberg in a 2-2 draw with PSG — Photo: Filip Singer/EFE

+ See Champions table

+ Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewandowski enter the list of the most beautiful goals of the round

Marsch was punished with a yellow card by Ekberg in the 29th minute of the first half. The coach was furious when the referee didn’t whistle in a touch of the hand from the lateral Nuno Mendes and, soon after, he called a foul on Neymar.

The coach also cited the penalty set for Leipzig at the end, after intervention by the VAR. In the toss, Kimpembe jumps and falls over Nkunku in dispute at the top (see image below). Ekberg only signaled the penalty after going to the monitor.

“He wasn’t good. Even on the second penalty, he had to go to the VAR to see an obvious foul!”

2 of 2 Kimpembe practically climbs on top of Nkunku, in the foul that led to PSG’s second penalty for RB Leipzig — Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters Kimpembe practically climbs on top of Nkunku, in the foul that led to PSG’s second penalty for RB Leipzig — Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Leipzig won its first point in the Champions League, but ended the match against Paris with 17 submissions to just seven of the French and, for Marsch, deserved the victory.

– We played well from the beginning, scoring right at the beginning. But when they lost the penalty, the situation changed, and PSG came back. For us, it’s not easy now because we have to fight together and maybe it’s an opportunity to make this an extra force. We were better than PSG, but unfortunately we only got one point.