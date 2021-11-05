RB Leipzig player reveals Neymar’s bullshit before hitting the penalty in stoppage time

Credit: SportBild / Reproduction

Last Wednesday (03), RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain drew 2-2 in a match valid for the fourth round of the Champions League group stage.

PSG won the match in Germany 2-1 until second-half injury time, when the home team had a penalty scored in their favor.

the Hungarian striker Dominik Szoboszlai took the ball to take the penalty and Neymar stayed by his side just before the kick to try to destabilize him.

And Szoboszlai revealed to “SportBild” what were the words of Neymar at that decisive moment: “It was bullshit. He asked me: ‘are you going to score?’ And I said ‘of course’. He asked again: ‘are you sure?’ And I said: ‘yes, I never make mistakes’”.

The Leipzig player kept his word, as he converted his free-kick 47 minutes into the second half and declared a 2-2 draw.

Remember that the German team had another penalty in the match, when they were winning 1-0 in the first half, but the Portuguese André Silva stopped in defense of Donnarumma, losing the chance to open 2-0 on the scoreboard.

