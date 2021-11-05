Rebeca Andrade will give the final banner at the São Paulo Formula 1 GP

The first Brazilian to win two medals in the same edition of the Olympics, Rebeca Andrade will be responsible for giving the final banner at the São Paulo Formula 1 GP, on the 14th of this month, at the Autodromo de Interlagos, in the city of São Paulo. The organization’s invitation is a tribute to the gymnast’s recent achievements.

“I left my body and came back when I received the invitation. A sign of respect, a tribute to my victories. I can’t even find the words to describe what I’m feeling. I never thought I had so many opportunities. I’ve always struggled a lot to put myself as a woman and for the black community and to use this ‘power’ that the sport has given me. I’m very happy”, commented the 22-year-old athlete.

The honor of flagging down a Formula 1 GP is granted to few on the circuit. In São Paulo, stars such as Pelé and Gisele Bündchen have already had the opportunity. The King of Football, by the way, lived one of the most curious situations of the São Paulo race when he forgot to give the flag to the German Michael Schumacher in the competition played in 2002.

This year it will be Rebeca’s turn, who will attend an F-1 race for the first time at an autodrome. “I want to do it right, I want to do it well”, already warned the gymnast, a declared fan of Ayrton Senna, despite not having followed the career of the three-time F-1 champion – she was born five years after the pilot’s death.

“The things he did, how he behaved, how he thought. I looked up to him a lot. There are two phrases from him that I really like: ‘If you want to be successful, you have to be totally dedicated. Search for your ultimate limit and do your best. It’s something I do every day because it’s my job and because I want to inspire other people. But I also do a lot for myself”, said the athlete.

“The other is: ‘Whoever you are, whatever your social position in life, the highest or the lowest, always have as a goal a lot of strength and determination and always do everything with a lot of strength and a lot of faith in god, that someday you will get there.’ I identify a lot with that.”

Rebeca lives the best year of her life. In addition to winning gold in vaulting and silver in the all-around at the Tokyo Olympics, she also made history by becoming the first Brazilian to win two medals in a World Gymnastics (gold in vaulting and silver in uneven bars) in Kitakyushu , in Japan, last month.

