Referee commentator says Atlético-MG’s goal over Grêmio was irregular; Understand

Atlético-MG received Grêmio, at Mineirão, and won 2-1. Zaracho and Eduardo Vargas scored the goals of the victory, which kept Atlético-MG in the lead of the Brazilian Championship, 10 points ahead of Palmeiras (vice leader ) and 12 from Flamengo (third place). The game also marked the largest audience in the history of Mineirão since the reopening of the stadium, in 2013, after the works for the 2014 World Cup.

O Atlético-MG’s second goal was scored by a penalty, by Vargas. And the move that gave rise to the penalty was a hand on the ball by Campaz, from Grêmio, after a foul hit by Nacho Fernández. The match referee, Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, called the maximum penalty.

However, the penalty should not have been taken. The channel arbitration commentator Disney, Renata Ruel, explained that the bid should have been invalidated. Ruel said that Savarino, Atletico-MG player, did not respect the correct distance, of one meter, to the barrier. In this case, the game should be stopped and an indirect free kick scored in favor of Grêmio.

In the explanation, the commentator says that the rule is new. And that the VAR didn’t notice and so let the game go. “If, when a free kick is taken, a player from the attacking team is less than 1 meter from a ‘barrier’ formed by three or more players of the defending team, an indirect free kick will be taken”, he says. the text of the rule.

With three points, Atlético-MG reached 62 and remains the leader. Grêmio, on the other hand, is in a delicate situation. With just 26 points, he is the second-placed in the competition.