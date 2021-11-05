Rejected by popular names, Newcastle is close to announcing new technician for billionaire project

Newcastle works out the final details to announce the hiring of Englishman Eddie Howe as new coach for the season’s sequel.

O Newcastle should announce in the next few hours, according to the newspaper Daily Mail, hiring Eddie Howe as coach for the next two and a half seasons.

The 43-year-old Englishman has two passes through Bournemouth, the last between 2012 and 2020, and also directed Burnley. Thus, Newcastle will be the third club in his career.

The choice is surprising given the fact that Howe is not a popular name, as many sought after by Newcastle since becoming the “richest club in the world”, by being purchased by an investment group from Saudi Arabia.

Among the names that rejected the magpies, they are Brendam Rodgers (Leicester), Rafa Benitez (Everton), Unai Emery (Villarreal) and even Zinedine Zidane, without a club since leaving Real Madrid.

The English team is the current penultimate in the Premier League, with only four points in ten rounds. In history, Newcastle has four Premier League titles, the last of them in the 1926/27 season.