Renegade, Compass or Commander: which Jeep is worth having in the garage? – 11/04/2021

One of the most traditional brands in history, Jeep has never sold as much in Brazil as in recent years. More precisely from 2015 until now, after the launch of the Jeep Renegade. The small SUV fell in favor of the Brazilian and is now seen in droves on the streets.

A little over a year later, it was the turn of the Jeep Compass, a medium SUV larger than the Renegade, mainly in terms of luggage space. Success in sales was repeated and the two became protagonists in the disputed category of SUVs.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

According to Fenabrave, from January to September of this year, more than 111,000 Renegades and Compass were registered. The two lead the SUV category with 23% share, almost 1/4 of the total.

Even more impressive is the position in which both appear in the overall car rankings: Renegade (4th) and Compass (5th) outsold popular cars like Chevrolet Onix, Volkswagen Gol and Renault Kwid, to name just a few.

Okay, we know that this pandemic period messed up the ranking, as sales began to have a direct connection with the manufacturer’s ability to deliver. And there were no shortage of problems during this period, which culminated in the shutdown of several production lines. However, these two models also appear among the top ten in 2020 and 2019. Anyway, there is no discussion, both are success cases.

Therefore, it is difficult to understand Jeep’s delay in offering a model with a seven-seat option. The demand exists and until then had been met by models such as Peugeot 5008, Caoa Chery Tiggo 8, JAC T80, Kia Sorento, Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota SW4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Chevrolet Spin.

This delay ended with the launch of the Jeep Commander, ‘SUVão’ capable of carrying seven people very comfortably. With that, we now have a Jeep for all tastes, of all sizes, P, M or G – apart from the stout Wranger and the fantastic Grand Cherokee, which sell little because they are expensive and imported, but just go to the Jeep website to see that they are still available in our market.

Commander is not something entirely new for us. In 2006, Jeep brought some here, in an earlier generation. It also took seven people, but had an unfriendly engine by Brazilian standards. The huge, strong 5.7-liter V8 didn’t help sales and the car ran aground. I can’t even remember the last time I saw one on the streets.

Jeep Commander XK (2006 to 2010) Image: Disclosure

The current Commander is offered with two engine options: 1.3 turbo flex and 2.0 turbo diesel. Both are efficient and can give satisfactory performance to the heavy SUV, without wasting as much fuel as the old V8.

I spent a few days with an intermediate option of the Commander, the Limited version with a diesel engine. It also has three other options: Limited flex, Overland flex and Overland diesel.

Jeep Commander 2022 – Brazil Image: Disclosure

It takes R$275,000 to take home one like the one I tested. It’s not little, but it’s the cheapest seven-seater diesel on the market. Of those mentioned above, only Outlander and SW4 have diesel options, which cost R$304 thousand and R$380 thousand respectively.

In other words, the Commander seems to be well positioned in the market and has everything to sell well. Probably not as well as their smaller, cheaper brothers, for obvious reasons. As much as the demand exists, most don’t need a big seven-seat SUV.

And boot big on it! The Commander is 4.77 m long, 1.86 m wide and 1.70 m high. Imposing, never goes unnoticed. Therefore, we couldn’t expect anything more than a very spacious vehicle.

Jeep reports that seven adults travel in comfort. At first I thought they pushed the bar a bit, as the third row of this type of car is better suited for children. I made a point of entering that last row and was pleasantly surprised.

Jeep Commander TD380 Overland Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

Access to in and out is poor, as is to be expected. But once accommodated, you can face the trip in a good way. But for that to happen, it is necessary to “negotiate” the space with other passengers.

For example, for seven 6-foot adults to travel in comfort on the Commander, the second row must be offset in an intermediate position. In order not to be cramped for these central passengers, the front seats can also go a little forward, and with that the seven adults are fine.

But is it worth “up” from a Renegade or Compass to a Commander? I had this doubt and did a simple price research, considering similar versions with the diesel engine, which, incidentally, is the same in the three Jeeps.

Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe Image: Disclosure

A Renegade Longitude diesel starts at R$175,000, while a Compass Limited diesel starts at R$241,000, that is, quite considerable differences for the Commander.

All of them are stuffed with the main comfort and safety equipment, but of course the equipment list is not exactly the same for the three I’m comparing. However, there is nothing very relevant apart from the obvious difference in dimensions.

In addition to the same engine, the nine-speed transmission and all-wheel drive are also the same. The Commander only gains in torque, which is a good 38.7 kgfm, while Renegade and Compass have 3 kgfm less. But considering the weight difference, the Renegade does even better here, with a weight/torque ratio of 46 kg/kgfm, while the Commander gets 48.7 kg/kgfm and the Compass with 49.4 kg/kgfm.

The Commander’s huge trunk holds 661 liters, but that’s five seats. If you have to take the seven seats, it drops to just 233 liters. The Compass takes 410 liters and the Renegade only 320 liters.

It’s clear to me that the Renegade is the best deal among these three diesel Jeeps. If the trunk is a problem, just buy a roof rack for that, something that the difference of R$ 66,000 for the Compass can buy with plenty to spare.

The difference between the Renegade and the Commander is even greater, at R$ 100,000, which makes me wonder how extra “two stools” can cost so much. Of course, this is not only what makes one more expensive in relation to the other, but in practice it is the only gain. If it really makes sense to have them, that’s fine. Otherwise, stick with good old Renegade who won’t regret it.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.