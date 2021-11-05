Renegotiation fairs will give up to 99% discounts on debts. See how to participate

Photo: Disclosure / Pexel





The end of 2021 is approaching and, in the midst of the economic crisis, there is nothing better than closing the year with a clean name. With so many commitments to be made on a daily basis, the possibility of renegotiating debts without leaving home is an added attraction for returning to the ‘blue’.

This week, two major online events are being held simultaneously to help consumers with debts catch up on their bills: the “Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance Mutirão”, the “Feirão Limpa Nome”.

It is possible to pay debits such as phone bills, credit cards, stores, banks, among others. The renegotiation can be done without leaving the house, with discounts of up to 99% on interest and debt installments.

See how to participate in each one:

Joint Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance

The joint effort started on Monday (1) and will continue until November 30th. It allows those who are in arrears with financial institutions to have the opportunity to pay off their debts.

The event is promoted by the Central Bank, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), the National Consumer Secretariat and the Federal Senate and is also focused on financial education.

The first step to join the task force is to register on the platform consumer.gov.br. To register, you must inform your CPF number and create a password.

Next, it is necessary to verify if the company is registered. To do this, click on “Register claim” and, in the PROBLEM field, select the option “RENOCIATION / DEBT INSTALLMENT”.

If the institution is on the list, just select it and make a proposal. The bank has up to 10 days to analyze the request and respond.

For which debts the joint effort is suitable:

• those that are in the name of a natural (natural) person;

• those that are in arrears;

• those that were contracted with banks or finance companies; and

• those that do not have assets as collateral, that is, other than vehicle and real estate financing, for example.

Consumers can check the step-by-step instructions for trading on the website http://mutirao.febraban.org.br.

On Febraban’s page, it is also possible to find out how to check the value of your pending financial matters through the link Registrato, of the Central Bank. But be careful, you must be registered with the gov.br or at the Central Bank.

Clean Fair Name of Serasa

Serasa started on Wednesday (3) and will continue until November 30th with Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome with the participation of more than 100 companies from different sectors.

In the event, it is possible to renegotiate debts with up to 99% discount and interest-free installments. This year’s novelty is the debt aid that will pay R$50 in Serasa’s digital wallet for anyone who negotiates and pays upfront agreements starting at R$200.

Consumers will be able to pay debts such as water, electricity, telephone, credit card, store bills, among others, through Serasa’s digital wallet. The renegotiation can be done through three channels: website, WhatsApp or telephone.

The campaign is valid for consumers to negotiate and pay at least R$ 200 in debt, which may be in more than one agreement. Agreements must be negotiated in cash through the Serasa application and paid by maturity.

If the chosen maturity generated is after November 30, payment must be made on the same day.

To participate, consumers can look for the Serasa App, available on Google Play and the App Store; at the site Clean Fair Name; WhatsApp 11 99575-2096; telephone: 0800 591 1222; or at more than 7,000 Post Office agencies (you must bring an original document with a photo).

*With information from Portal R7