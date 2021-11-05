Retractable lawn and stage for other sports: discover the new Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid presented a spectacular video to promote the “multifunctions” of the future Santiago Bernabéu. The stadium could be transformed into a concert hall, congress center or even a stage to host other sports.

The secret to being multipurpose lies in an innovative system that allows the lawn to be collected, in slices, to be kept healthy thanks to a ventilation system, control and treatment cameras with LED and ultraviolet lights. It will be 30 meters deep to preserve its quality. Without the lawn, the Bernabéu will have the capacity to be reassembled according to the desired function and event, with a capacity of 81,000 people in the stands.

After the event, all you have to do is activate the system for the pitch to return to its place and receive Real Madrid’s matches again.

In the presentation video, the field space would be divided in two and would host, at the same time, basketball and tennis games. Real Madrid fan Rafael Nadal has already said that he wants to be the first to use the Bernabéu’s tennis court, having Djokovic or Federer as opponents. NBA, NFL and even Cirque du Soleil can land in the Spanish capital for on-site performances.

Started in 2019, the renovation of the Santiago Bernabéu began with the structural part of the stadium and is scheduled for completion in 2023. The cost is estimated at €575 million, paid over a period of 25 years.