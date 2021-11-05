Richard performs at CT Joaquim Grava to train and Timão’s direction studies options for the steering wheel

After some estrangement between the boards of Corinthians and Athletico-PR, due to the dismissal of Richard from Paraná, before the end of the contract, Coringão officially announced, this Thursday (4), the return of the steering wheel to training at the CT Joaquim Records. The agreement between Timon and Hurricane was signed by the end of 2021, but the player was returned due to an act of indiscipline. The information is from the Uol Sports portal.

However, Richard was reinstated and on his first day back to the Almighty, he performed physical assessments and trained at the CT gym. However, due to having participated in more than seven games at Athletico-PR, he will not be able to be used by Corinthians in this final stretch of the season. The problem occurred on October 17th and Timão even took an emphatic position, disapproving of the club’s posture in a statement, according to Alvinegra’s management, it was an “absurd measure”.

Richard left Arena da Baixada at half-time against Fluminense, after having requested a substitution at half-time and leaving the stadium earlier. However, he had to return, as the athlete was drawn to perform the anti-doping test by the Athletico team. The testing took place normally, but that attitude by Richard was not very well regarded among the Hurricane board.

In the assessment of the Corinthians board, the CAP could have given another outcome to the case, such as letting him train at CT do Caju until the end of the contract. However, there were conditions in the agreement for a unilateral termination. Now, as he cannot be negotiated this year, nor can he work at Brasileirão, Richard will be training at CT Joaquim Grava. Until the end of the season, time will be important for Corinthians to study the paths for the future of the defensive midfielder at Parque São Jorge, or if it will be involved in a loan negotiation or even a definitive sale.