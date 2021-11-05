Rio-Niterói bridge has a prohibited lane in each direction, after an accident that left two people seriously injured

An accident involving two trucks and five passenger cars on the Rio-Niterói Bridge, towards Rio, left two people seriously injured this Friday morning. The victims are the driver of one of the trucks involved, which was transporting mineral water, and the assistant. They were trapped in the hardware, but were removed and rescued to hospitals in the region. According to Ecoponte, the highway’s administrator, the crossing time towards Rio is an hour and a half and 25 minutes towards Niterói. There is a prohibited lane in each direction. Although the circulation of trucks at the time of the accident is prohibited, the vehicles passed the barrier without punishment. The Federal Highway Police (PRF), which is responsible for inspection, said it is analyzing the images from the cameras.

The two wounded are in serious condition, according to Ecoponte. One of them was rescued for the Azevedo Lima State Hospital, in Niterói. The second victim was also removed from the hardware and rescued by a helicopter from the Fire Department to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, in São Gonçalo. The bridge was closed in both directions so that the aircraft could land, but it has already been released.

Teams removed victims who were attached to the hardware Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

According to CCR Barcas, there was a 67% increase in demand on the Arariboia line, until 9 am this Friday. Extra trips are being made every 15 minutes, when the normal break would be 30 minutes. The traffic jam is already reflected in other ways. According to the Rio Operations Center, Avenida Brasil has traffic jams at the height of Caju, the Red Line has retentions from Maré and, at Avenida Rio de Janeiro, there are retentions at the height of Av. Brasil.

Crossing time towards Rio takes an hour and a half Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The accident occurred, at the height of the Grande Reta, around 6:35 am, a time when trucks are not allowed to circulate in the direction of Rio. Two-axle trucks cannot travel from 4:00 am to 10:00 am on weekdays. Cargo vehicles with three or more axles can pass the bridge every day, except from 4:00 am to noon. The PRF is responsible for overseeing the passage of trucks. Two lanes towards Rio and one towards Niterói are prohibited.

PRF: fined by video surveillance cameras

In a statement, the PRF informed that trucks that pass at prohibited times are fined by the images of video surveillance cameras and that the images are still being analyzed. The corporation also explained that, when these vehicles access the Bridge (in Niterói direction), there is no way to return. In the Rio direction, there is an operational return right after the toll, but in the opposite direction there is no return.

The PRF also informed that it carries out almost one thousand notices of infractions of this modality per year on the Rio-Niterói bridge and that, together with Ecoponte, it monitors the road 24 hours a day and will take the appropriate measures in the case.