Rio-Niterói bridge has truck piles; two people got stuck to the hardware | Rio de Janeiro

Accident between two trucks and five cars on the Rio-Niterói Bridge caused immense traffic congestionMARCOS PORTO/AGENCY THE DAY

Published 11/05/2021 07:00 | Updated 11/05/2021 10:05 AM

Rio – A serious accident between two trucks leaves the traffic chaotic on the Rio-Niterói Bridge, this Friday morning (5). A cargo vehicle carrying gallons of water crashed into the back of another one with plants at around 6:30 am. During the crash, the professional from the gallon truck and his assistant were tied to the hardware. Paramedics managed to remove them and a Fire Department helicopter transported them to the hospital. The Bridge was closed for about 20 minutes to carry out the rescue, but it has already been released in both directions.

The driver spent at least 30 minutes trapped in the cab of the truck, and another 50 minutes inside the ambulance, in the stabilization process, before being rescued to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, in Colubandê, in São Gonçalo. The assistant was also trapped between the two vehicles for nearly an hour and was rescued by helicopter, the only possible alternative given the congestion of life. They were taken in a condition considered serious.

Five passenger cars were hit in the pileup. The accident caused immense congestion on the bridge and the crossing time, which is usually 13 minutes, is 90 minutes, or 1h30, according to Ecoponte. The accident occupied two lanes.

Trucks should not travel over the Rio-Niterói Bridge in the morning. According to Ecoponte, vehicles with two axles are prohibited from passing towards Rio from 4:00 am to 10:00 am, on weekdays.

In a statement, the Federal Highway Police reported that “trucks that pass at a prohibited time are fined by the images of video surveillance cameras.” “When accessing the Bridge (towards Niterói), there is no way to return. Towards Rio there is an operational return right after the toll, but in the opposite direction there is no return”. The PRF said that it carries out almost a thousand assessments per year on the road, that monitoring is carried out 24 hours a day, and that it will take “appropriate measures in the case”.