Rio wants to leave a legacy of SUS for the post-pandemic period; hospital to have rehabilitation center to treat disease sequelae | Rio de Janeiro

Almost two years after the start of the Covid pandemic, the municipal health network is preparing to manage the legacy of the Health Unic System .

A rehabilitation center for patients with post-Covid sequelae is scheduled to open at the hospital that was a reference for the treatment of the disease in the municipality.

In the first chapter of the series SUS Challenges, from this Thursday (4), at RJ1, the report showed that, because of the pandemic, 561 places were hired in ICUs specialized in Covid, 280 in the Ronaldo Gazzolla hospital, in Acari, in the North Zone.

“We come with a proposal for rehabilitation in an integrated way, where we work with various medical and non-medical specialties, where we try to be treating the patient as a whole,” said a doctor at the unit.

Municipal hospital ICUs:

Miguel Couto – 10

Lourenço Jorge – 13

Souza Aguiar – 42

Salgado Filho – 21

Albert Schweitzer – 70

Pedro II – 34

Rocha Faria – 16

Mercy – 10

Evandro Freire – 30

CER Leblon – 35

Ronaldo Gazolla – 280

For the post-pandemic period and the treatment of other diseases, the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, warned that it is important not to lose these beds.

“There is a negotiation between the National Council of Health Secretaries and the Ministry of Health so that we can ensure that this funding is maintained and obviously give more stability to the funding of the Unified Health System. It is very important that we maintain this legacy of expansion of public services, expansion of numbers of professionals,” he said.

The Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla will be the backup for hospitals throughout the network and also for emergencies. The challenge for the teams is to reduce the lines with surgeries such as gallbladder, hernia and thyroid. The operating room was expanded from five to nine rooms.

Today, 198 thousand people are in line for the Single Regulation System (Sisreg). After orthopedics, the longest queues are for consultations for gallbladder surgery, hernia, urology, reconstructive surgery and glaucoma. Queues have grown in recent months.

The waiting time for the first appointment to treat glaucoma is 734 days , more than two years.

Consultation with a rheumatologist takes one year and two months (421 days).

Queues for exams are also huge: to have a venous Doppler, the patient will have to wait more than seven months. The wait for an endoscopy exam is almost six months.

Family Health Problems

The municipality has 62% coverage in the family health network, with 236 clinics. However, many teams are incomplete, which makes it difficult to serve the population.

The greatest need, according to patients, is for doctors. In neighborhoods in the West Zone, such as Santa Cruz and Campo Grande, and in the North Zone, such as Madureira, Irajá, Engenho de Dentro, Del Castilho, Pavuna, Parque Anchieta, 80% of the teams do not have doctors.

In Padre Miguel, in the West Zone, there are five health teams and only one family doctor, who does not come every day.

“Thirty percent of the teams don’t have doctors, the polyclinics don’t have specialists. The money has to be well spent now”, warned the president of the Health Commission of the Chamber of Rio, Paulo Pinheiro (PSOL).

In 2022, the health budget will be 37% higher: it will go from R$6.5 billion to R$8.9 billion. All hospitals will receive more resources.

Secretary Daniel Soranz says that he will be able to restructure the family health teams, polyclinics, create new units, hire services in the private network and increase access to SUS:

“Many diseases were neglected during this period, so we have a very large liability for procedures, exams, surgeries in all units and we need to work. Perhaps the biggest challenge of this period, with the decrease in Covid-19 cases , is that we can speed up the treatment of other diseases that need the Unified Health System working, and working properly.”

The health coordination of the Bangu and Padre Miguel area said in a statement that it is working to reorganize the lost teams and improve care. And that is in the HR contracting phase.