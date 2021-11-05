Rust’s wife discovers hernia and undergoes surgery after severe pain during Deolane’s party

Thais Vasconcellos, singer’s wife Rust, had to leave Deolane Bezerra’s birthday last Wednesday (03) after feeling strong pain in the navel region. She discovered that she had a hernia and had to undergo minor surgery to remove a wire that caused the problem.

Preta Gil reveals that she will take over Paulo Gustavo's social project

Vitão is seen kissing the ex of Luísa Sonza's alleged affair, says source

“Guys, everything was fine, but I’m not taking it from the pain. We will have to go to the hospital. I have a lump in my belly button and it’s been hurting for days. Now it has started to turn red and is very much out. It’s hurting so much, I can’t even breathe. So we’ll have to leave the party to go to the emergency room. Our biggest fear is being something that breaks. I think I have a hernia”, said Thais as soon as he left the lawyer’s party.

According to the singer’s wife, the inflammation started after she removed the IUD (intrauterine device), which caused a small inflammation in a wire inside her that didn’t end up falling apart after the procedure. “It was a very quick surgery, super calm. I’m not even sure what happened. I had a hernia, but it was very small. In fact, when I took the IUD out, it was by video, and one of those wires didn’t come undone. The body did not absorb it and gave an inflammation. I was happy at the party, but I was in a lot of pain, that’s why we left earlier”, he explained.

Thais’ staff made a note reassuring fans about her health. “Thais Vasconcellos had been feeling uncomfortable in the navel region for a few days. In the early hours of this Wednesday (3/11), the pain worsened and she sought the emergency room at the Vitória hospital, in São Paulo. The initial suspicion was that it would be an incarcerated umbilical hernia, with emergency surgical indication. But when evaluated by the surgeon, the doctor Nivaldo Cardoso, it was found that Thais had an infection caused by a suture used in a previous surgery. Thais was operated on to remove the wire and strengthen the umbilical region. She is recovering well and should be discharged this Friday, the 5th”, he said.

