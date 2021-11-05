Rusty Woman has surgery after leaving Deolane Bezerra’s party

Digital influencer Thaís Vasconcellos, wife of singer Ferrugem, underwent surgery today to treat a hernia and inflammation. She was at the birthday party for Deolane Bezerra, who turned 34, when she reported the pains.

Everything was fine, but I’m not taking the pain. Let’s go to the hospital. I have a lump in my belly button and it’s been hurting for days. Now it started to turn red. I can’t even breathe. We’re going to have to leave the party and go to the ER.

Thais Vasconcellos

In a sequence of videos shared on Instagram Stories, Thais also showed the first visit at the hospital and commented on the need for surgery with fans.

Ferrugem also used her partner’s social networks to reassure fans and explain the reason for the procedure.

A hernia was seen and she had to rush for surgery. The issue was not even hernia, but a thread from another surgery, a gallbladder, which was there near the navel region. A disintegrating material, which the body does not absorb, ignited after six or seven years.

Rust

“The surgery was a success. As far as I can imagine, she will be discharged tomorrow and will be able to return home,” concluded the artist. “It was a very quick thing, super calm. I’m not even sure what happened”, joked Thais after the operation.