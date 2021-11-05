Sabotage Could Explain Death in Alec Baldwin Film

A lawyer for the company in charge of the weapons used in the film ‘Rust’ hinted that someone intentionally put a real bullet in the revolver used by the actor Alec Baldwin when he accidentally killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the movie set.

Jason Bowles said that your client, Hannah Gutierrez, took ammunition from a box that she believed had only blanks. He also said that he thinks it’s possible that someone purposely put real candies, which look like blanks, in the box.







Homage to director of photography Halyna Hutchins 10/24/2020 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Photo: Reuters

“We’re afraid this may be what happened here, that someone intended to sabotage this set with a real bullet intentionally placed in a feast box,” Bowles said on the show. Good Morning America, from the ABC network.

“We’re not saying that someone intended for a murder tragedy to happen, but that they wanted to do something to cause a security incident on set. That’s what we believe happened,” he added.

A spokeswoman for producers at Rust Movie Productions did not comment on Bowles’ placements. The company says it is investigating the incident and has not received any official complaints about safety on set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and no person involved is being charged.

“Not in a million years Hannah thought real bullets might be in the blank of blanks,” Bowles said in a statement late Wednesday.