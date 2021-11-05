Sade: Red November Campaign warns of mouth cancer cases in men

November Red, month of awareness and prevention of oral cancer, joins November Blue emphasizing the importance of men’s health care. This type of cancer affects more the male population.

In order to combat the disease early, the State Department of Health (Sesa) promotes during the month several actions aimed at this target audience. Among them, lectures on oral cancer, lives with specialists and direct contact with municipal agents, in order to develop activities with the Basic Health Units.

“Oral cancer can also lead to death and people need to know that. The Red November Campaign draws the attention of oral health professionals, such as dentists, assistants and technicians in oral health and, especially, of the general population to this type of disease and its implications”, said the state secretary of Health, Beto Preto.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), the estimate of new cases in Brazil in 2020 was 15,190 cases, 11,180 men and 4,010 women. In Paraná, the number reaches almost a thousand cases. This type of cancer is the fifth most frequent among men and the seventh among women. The greatest risk is among men over 40, smokers or those who consume alcohol in excess. Unprotected sun exposure and papillomavirus (HPV) infection are also risk factors.

According to the director of Health Care and Surveillance, Maria Goretti David Lopes, campaigns in favor of health are a stimulus to public awareness and emphasize the importance of prevention and early treatment. “Given the close proximity of the two themes, with oral cancer being very prevalent in the male population, the Health Department promotes the Blue/Red November, alerting, in various ways, to the care that men should have in relation to their own health”, emphasized.

SIGNALS – Cancer of the mouth (also known as cancer of the lip and oral cavity) is a malignant tumor that affects the lips, structures of the mouth such as gums, cheeks, roof of the mouth, tongue (especially the edges) and the region under the mouth. Most cases are diagnosed in advanced stages.

CAMPAIGN – November Red was created in 2019 through a state law and aims to raise awareness about the importance of preventing and combating oral cancer, emphasizing its severity, the need for care and early diagnosis.

It is also objective to establish guidelines for the development of integrated actions involving the population, public agencies and private companies, and also to detect early malignant lesions in the oral cavity and lips, in addition to referring the patient for an appropriate treatment.

NATIONAL LAW – The National Week for the Prevention of Oral Cancer in Brazil takes place from November 5th to 9th and is provided for in Law No. 13,230/2015. The purpose of the date is to encourage, with managers and the population, preventive actions, educational campaigns, debate public policies, support activities organized and developed by civil society, among others.