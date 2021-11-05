Salaries, new executive, drop in Series C; president of Paysandu breaks silence; check out | Paysandu

Paysandu ended the law of silence this Thursday (4). The president of Papão, Maurício Ettinger, gave a press conference at the Curuzu Stadium. The bicolor president spoke on several topics: fall in Series C, labor debts, salaries, the club’s future and other issues.

On October 25, after the defeat by Ituano by 4-1, at home, by the quadrangular of Serie C, the press office of Paysandu informed that press conferences of the team’s players were suspended. However, yesterday (3), the interview was announced.

Club no longer have access to Serie C

Salary:

“The salaries are up to date. We owe three or four days from the last image, on October 26th, it has not yet been paid. And it will be paid later this week. It was only 10 or 15 days late. We have a delayed tax part. . Labor and supplier debts are day.”

Wilton is:

Wilton Bezerra will stay until the end of the season.

No fans against Criciúma:

The game against Criciúma will be a punishment, because of the invasion in the game against Ituano.

2022 Planning:

“We already have some names for executive and coordinator. Then we’ll hire the technician. See analysis and everything to be able to hire the cast. In the next 30 to 40 days, at most, we should be with the executive, coordinator and maybe the technician. Until the end of the month I want to be with an executive and coordinator”.

Departures

According to the bicolor president, two or three asked to leave, had contracts with teams from São Paulo.

Green Cup

There is a meeting today (4) with the commission to assess which squad will take Castanhal. It will enter the Green Cup in a serious way.

Political problems

“Paysandu is not united. It is disunited. Until we end these internal wars, this is very bad for Paysandu.”

Technical coordinator

Next season, Paysandu will have a technical coordinator. A former player at the club, who will be the relationship between the cast and the board. There is still no defined name.

Sponsorship quota

“We had a blockade of 260 thousand. We are negotiating in São Paulo. And the quotas with Banpará are no longer blocked”.

Fall in Series C

“More frustrated and more powerless with this lack of access that I don’t have.” According to the bicolor president, he had “an error in the strategy for the C Series”. No coach was complete. I couldn’t use technical players, because Terceirana is of physical strength. “We’re going to have a coach more on the inside when analyzing players.”

Three technicians in the year:

“I am to blame for the coach’s error.” Despite that, he says they were judicious choices. Ettinger says he fired Roberto Fonseca because “he needed to change”. However, it assesses that it was the same or worse.