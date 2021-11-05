Sale of Oi to Vivo, TIM and Claro for R$ 16.5 billion advances in Cade

The sale of Oi’s mobile telephone and internet networks to Vivo, TIM and Claro — a R$ 16.5 billion deal closed in December — has advanced in public control bodies and is closer to becoming a reality, although it still faces opposition of telecommunications providers dissatisfied with the transaction.

On Wednesday, 3rd, the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) recommended the approval of the deal, provided that it was accompanied by measures to mitigate the effects of market concentration. The order also ruled out the need to sell assets.

The positioning followed the same line as the technical area of ​​the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which in September issued a favorable opinion on the transaction, but with counterparts to sustain a healthy level of competition in the sector.

After evaluating the technical areas of Cade and Anatel, approval of the transaction is subject to the green light of the respective councils. At Cade, counselor Luis Braido was drawn on Thursday as the rapporteur of the process. The collegiate has until February to reach a decision. Sources among the companies believe in an outcome later this year.

Concentration

Rivals Vivo, TIM and Claro will jointly hold 98.3% of the national voice and mobile data market after the slicing of Oi’s networks. In theory, the scenario opens a gap to reduce competition for consumers and cut offers of plans at more advantageous prices.

In addition, there are impacts for small and medium-sized operators throughout the country and who use the towers and antennas of large telephony to offer services in regional markets. The trio will have almost 100% of the radio base stations (ERBs) and up to 98% of the radio frequency spectrum – “highways in the air” on which the signals, essential for coverage, travel.

To combat these effects, Cade’s General Superintendence proposed an agreement that includes the trio’s commitments to share access networks, lease spectrum and offer roaming to regional operators.

In the view of analysts, this should not be an obstacle to the conclusion of the deal, and the operators’ shares closed high on B3: Oi’s common shares rose 5.05%, TIM’s 9.08% and Vivo’s, 6.21%. Mexico’s América Móvil, controller of Claro and traded on the New York Stock Exchange, appreciated by 1.88%.

For Oi, the sale of the mobile network will help to fill its cash register. “The transaction is very good news for Oi. Basically, it eliminates any short-term liquidity risks, gives the company enough money to pay off its most expensive debts and allows it to proceed with investments to modernize its operations”, evaluated the analysts Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carfi, from BTG Pactual, who classified the approval of the transaction as “probable”.

Among the buyers, the deal is mainly beneficial to TIM, which will keep most of Oi’s assets, will gain scale and reduce the distance to Vivo and Claro in terms of number of customers and spectrum. “The synergies for TIM are significant and will come basically from the optimization of overheads, costs associated with network maintenance and investments”, completed the BTG professionals.

Game is not won

The associations that represent small and medium broadband providers — Neo and Telcomp — will defend with Cade’s court a burden of counterparties heavier than the proposal so far to mitigate market concentration. The objective is to force the parties to sell to third parties a part of Oi’s radio frequencies involved in the negotiation.

“This proposal had no structural remedy. It would be necessary to sell part of the radio frequency. Companies do not need that much. This could be sold to third parties who want to operate in the market. Then we would have diversification”, argued lawyer Ademir Pereira Jr ., partner of the firm Del Chiaro and representative of Neo.

In turn, the president of Telcomp, Luiz Henrique Barbosa, stated that the suggested counterpart agreement is “shy and insufficient”, in addition to having a low level of transparency. “We are uncomfortable, as most of the records are still with restricted access. The merger control agreement has not been published,” he pointed out.

According to Barbosa, it is still necessary to understand how the implementation of the commitments suggested by Cade for network sharing, spectrum rental and roaming offers will take place. “What are the frequencies, what are the prices and conditions? Will the values ​​be equivalent to Oi’s, which are the lowest currently? We don’t know.”