Sales of super luxury properties in BH and Nova Lima grow 150% in the year – Economy

The real estate sector in Belo Horizonte and Nova Lima shows positive results, despite the increase in the cost of civil construction (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 5/24/20)

Sales of standard super-luxury residential properties, that is, with values ​​above R$ 2 million, in Belo Horizonte and Nova Lima, jumped 152.4% from January to August this year compared to the same period last year. Of the 3,623 new apartments sold in the period, 212 were in the super-luxury segment. In the same comparison, the total sales of all segments represent an increase of 33.59%. the best result since the beginning of the historical series.

The data were released this Thursday (4/11) by the Union of the Civil Construction Industry in the State of Minas Gerais (Sinduscon-MG). The good performance was also registered for the launches, with a total of 3,813 units, representing an increase of 70.15% in relation to the previous year. The standard standard was the one that stood out the most in quantitative terms, totaling 1,196 units sold, followed by the economic standard, with 1,151 units. The two also had the highest volume of launches in the period. The average sale price of new properties, per m2, in August, was R$ 10,494, representing an increase of 16.35%, compared to the same month in 2020. According to Sinduscon, this increase is related to the increase in cost of construction and the low level of units available for sale.

Sales lower than launches



In August, the launches of residential projects in Belo Horizonte and Nova Lima surpassed sales, repeating the result of July. According to data from Sinduscon-MG, the two cities sold 385 new apartments, while launches reached 490 units, in seven projects. The total value of launches was R$309 million and the total value of sales was R$275 million.



The inventory of new units available for sale remains low, at 3,254 units. “We have seen greater accommodation in sales, but this does not mean a slowdown in the market. Sales are settling at a high level, well above the historical average,” explains Sinduscon-MG economist Ieda Vasconcelos.

According to her, August presented the second best level for the month since the beginning of the historic series, which began in 2016. The result was only lower than that registered in August 2020, with 537 units sold. The monthly historical average is 317 units.

“It’s been almost 20 consecutive months with sales above the historical average.”

The largest number of units sold is in the economic standard (up to R$215 thousand) and standard (up to R$400 thousand). The two account for nearly 55% of sales. However, sales of standard luxury and super luxury properties continue to stand out, reaching 10.6% and 8.3% respectively, of the total sold in August.

The Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte was the one that registered the highest sale of apartments, with 70 units, followed by the North Region, with 68 units, and the Pampulha Region, with 62 units.

The largest volume of launches also took place in the Centro-Sul Region, with 190 units. The region still holds the largest number of units available for sale (880).

“In Belo Horizonte, in particular, there is a difficulty in launching properties of economic standard, due to the increase in the cost of construction, in addition to difficulties with land and excessive bureaucracy”, emphasizes Ieda.

As for the inventory of apartments available for sale, only 9.56% of the total (311 units) are ready. The others are in the plant (42.35%) or under construction (48.09%). In addition, the largest number of two-bedroom apartments (69.36%) are located in the Mid-South, West, Northwest and North regions. more credit

One factor that has helped in the increase in sales is real estate credit with resources from the savings account. From January to September of this year, 663,250 units were financed across the country with these resources, which represents an increase of 137.68% over the same period of the previous year. In terms of amounts, R$154,691 billion were financed, which corresponds to an increase of 96.30% in relation to the same period last year.

Construction cost impacts price



According to Sinduscon-MG, the cost of construction, in Belo Horizonte, registered an increase of 0.69% in October 2021, being the smallest change since July 2020 (0.41%). From January to October, the increase in cost is already 16.51%, the highest for the period in the Post-Real era.

Taking into account the cost of material, this increase reaches 30.12% in the ten months of the year. In October, asphalt emulsion and galvanized iron pipe were the inputs with the highest monthly price increases.

Positive result in the generation of vacancies



Despite shortages, lack of inputs and the increase in the price of construction materials, the civil construction sector continues to generate job vacancies. In September 2021, there were 24,513 new jobs with a formal contract in the country. In this month, Minas Gerais was the third state with the greatest creation of new jobs, with 2,284.

From January to September, 261,531 new formal jobs were created in the country, the best result since 2012. Minas Gerais was in second best place, with 42,622.

In the last 12 months ended in September, the number of workers with a formal contract in civil construction grew 11.71% in the country, 13.50% in Minas Gerais and 15.41% in Belo Horizonte. With these results, the sector surpassed the number of workers in the pre-pandemic period (January 2020).

Economic recovery and challenges



The president of Sinduscon-MG, Renato Michel, highlighted the importance of civil construction in the country’s economic recovery.

“A sector that kept the works running during the pandemic, with all safety measures, which ensured a very low level of infection in the works. Civil construction was able to continue its work, maintain jobs in the sector, as well as increase the number of employees. It was one of the few sectors of the economy that managed to generate positive jobs in 2020 and 2021.”

Michel also highlighted some challenges for the sector, such as the rise in interest rates in the country.

“Most homebuyers will need mortgages to some extent and this increase in the interest rate increases the installment they will pay without us increasing the value of the units. If the selling price remained the same, even so, we will have an increase in the installment because the interest rate is higher than a few months.”

He says that, in partnership with the federal and state governments, the sector will seek solutions to control the price of construction materials and the price of real estate financing, especially for the low-income population.

The president of the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC), Jos Carlos Martins, highlighted that the increase in interest rates is a factor that causes concern.

“Our concern is much more on the side of the macroeconomic effects that the increase in the interest rate may generate than actually on the provision (of real estate financing).”

According to him, the increase in the Selic rate makes people’s purchasing power decrease. However, for Martins, what is most worrying are the effects on job creation and investment reduction.

