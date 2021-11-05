Santos lineup: Carille wins reinforcements and options for classic with Palmeiras | saints

Coach Fábio Carille had important reinforcements in Santos’ training this Thursday, which took place at CT Rei Pelé. In the activity, names such as defenders Velázquez, Kaiky and Luiz Felipe, in addition to midfielder Gabriel Pirani, worked normally with the squad and should strengthen the team in the classic on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Palmeiras, in Vila Belmiro.

In addition to Velázquez, who had already trained with the squad on Wednesday, Carille had Kaiky, who had recovered from a thigh injury, and Luiz Felipe in the activity. Pirani, in evolution of ankle pain, also participated without limitations.

Fábio Carille during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé

From this group, only Velázquez should appear in the starting lineup. The coach has two more activities before defining the 11 starters who will try to pack Santos’ third straight win of the season.

A possible Santos for Sunday has João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Robson Reis and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marinho, Diego Tardelli and Lucas Braga.